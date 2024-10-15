Amber Kelly, CFP®, Elevates Global Wealth Management's Impact Through Global Wealth Women and Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to community involvement, Global Wealth Management is taking an active role in Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. Leading these efforts is Amber Kelly, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, a seasoned financial advisor whose leadership and experience are instrumental in the firm's initiatives. Her dedication to raising awareness and supporting local organizations aligns seamlessly with her role in financial planning and community engagement. Throughout the month, the firm will participate in fundraising, educational workshops, and community outreach programs to support those affected by breast cancer.

Amber Kelly, CFP® and Director of Global Wealth Women at Global Wealth Management, with a digital Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon, showcases the company’s support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Global Wealth Management has made a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and is participating in local events to raise awareness and support breast cancer research and prevention.

As the leader of the Global Wealth Women (GWW) initiative, Amber empowers women through financial education and personalized wealth management. GWW offers support to women facing financial transitions, such as navigating life after divorce or widowhood, or taking on financial decision-making for the first time. Amber's mission is to foster an environment where women can confidently manage their financial futures.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Amber and the GWW team are participating in local events and have made a donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Prioritizing our health is just as important as managing our finances. We aim to raise awareness and support the fight against breast cancer," said Amber.

"Amber's dedication to supporting women in finance and her passion for community engagement truly reflect the values we hold as a firm," said Grant Conness, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Her CFP® designation further solidifies her leadership within our Global Wealth Women initiative."

Andrew Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added, "We are incredibly proud of Amber's achievements and her commitment to making a positive impact within our firm and the community."

Global Wealth Management remains dedicated to supporting women's financial empowerment and contributing to causes that matter. We invite our clients and community members to join us in supporting breast cancer research and prevention throughout October.

Global Wealth Management focuses on retirement, income, and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. We have offices in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, and Coral Springs. For more information visit www.askglobalwealth.com

Advisory services are offered through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Insurance services are offered through Global Wealth Retirement Planning, LLC.

