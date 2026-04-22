Amberd.ai Partners with Procon Analytics to Create AI‑Native Executive Decision Platform

Amberd.ai to shorten long BI reporting cycles and provide real‑time, AI‑driven insights

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberd.ai, an AI platform built for data-intensive organizations, today announced that Procon Analytics, a leader in connected car and automotive IoT solutions, has selected Amberd.ai to power faster, AI‑driven insights for its executive team. Amberd.ai will create an AI decision platform that takes Procon's existing BI infrastructure beyond data plotting and dashboards to power real‑time, question‑led insights from multiple data sources throughout the organization.

Procon Analytics had reached the limits of static reports and dashboards for executive use. Visuals helped track performance, but most real questions from leadership still required deeper digging, multiple iterations with analysts, and long turnaround times before a decision could be made. Amberd.ai provides the AI infrastructure that brings the executive team a way to go directly to the source—asking questions in natural language and getting clear, explainable answers in seconds instead of weeks.

"At Procon Analytics, where we build connected car and automotive IoT solutions, we moved away from only plotting data on dashboards as this only got us part of the way," said Brian Boling, CEO of Procon Analytics. "Most real business questions and insights still needed deeper digging and context. What's been more useful is using AI to actually work through the 'why' behind the numbers instead of just looking at charts. With Amberd.ai, we can explore those questions directly rather than waiting on someone to piece the story together for us."

Amberd.ai's platform lets executives ask questions in plain language and get clear, sourced answers from across their business data in a private, governed environment. For Procon Analytics, Amberd is designed to:

Deliver narrative, decision‑ready answers to new questions without relying only on dashboards built for predefined views.

Cut turnaround on executive questions from weeks to near real time by reducing back‑and‑forth reporting and manual analysis.

Use AI to surface patterns, anomalies, and key drivers so leaders can focus on the "why" and "what next," not just reading charts.

"For years, most analytics tools have been great at producing more dashboards, not necessarily better decisions," said Mazda Marvasti, co‑founder and Co-CEO of Amberd.ai. "They're optimized for people who already know exactly what to ask and have the time and skills to build out the answer. With Procon Analytics, we're showing a different model: executives start with a real business question, and AI goes to work across the data to explain the 'why' and support the next decision."

About Procon Analytics

Procon Analytics is a leading innovator of automotive IoT and big data insights focused on capturing and translating data into actionable business intelligence, with a core mission of replacing outdated technology. The Irvine, Calif.-based firm is dedicated to bringing more value-driven connected car features and next-generation channel management processes to the automotive industry with world-class products, services, and customer service.

About Amberd.ai

Amberd.ai is a private, LLM-native platform that gives executives a single, decision-ready answer from across all their structured and unstructured enterprise data—without sacrificing privacy, governance, or control. Built on a modular, agentic architecture that combines specialized knowledge banks, intelligent information access, and compliance-first workflows, Amberd helps data-intensive organizations replace slow, manual reporting cycles with real-time, explainable insights they can trust in the boardroom. Amberd was founded by AI and data-infrastructure veterans Zaré Baghdasarian and Mazda Marvasti, is fully self-funded, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit https://amberd.ai.

SOURCE Amberd