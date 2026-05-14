Amberd.ai Partners with RL Jones to Deliver AI Platform to Streamline Tariff Refunds, Cross-Border Operations

Partnership helps RL Jones manage the data challenge behind IEEPA tariff refunds, and move beyond manual spreadsheets

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberd.ai, an AI platform built for data-intensive organizations, today announced that R.L. Jones Customhouse Brokers, a San Diego-based customs brokerage and logistics company, has partnered with Amberd.ai to create an AI decision platform that addresses the data challenge at the heart of the IEEPA tariff refund process.

IEEPA tariff refunds require RL Jones to continuously reconcile CBP downloads, entry data, and customer records under tight deadlines, with refund eligibility and exposure changing as new shipments cross the border. Managing this work through manual data pulls and spreadsheets made it difficult for teams to keep up with filing timelines and increased the risk of missed refund opportunities. Amberd has enabled RL Jones to gain real-time visibility into these refund workflows and their underlying operations by unifying operational data and documentation into a single AI platform.

"Partnering with Amberd.ai has fundamentally transformed how we operate. What once required hours of manual data downloads from CBP and error-prone refund calculations now happens in seconds. Just as importantly, Amberd.ai ensures our customers' sensitive data stays completely private, never reaching public AI systems like ChatGPT. At RL Jones, we're proud to be pioneering the use of AI in customs brokerage, and Amberd.ai is exactly the kind of innovative partner making that possible," said Eduardo "Lalo" Acosta, Vice President of R.L. Jones Group.

Amberd.ai's platform enables the RL Jones team to ask direct questions about tariff exposure, refund deadlines, and shipment activity and get clear, sourced answers from across their CBP and operational data in a private, governed environment.

Specifically, Amberd is designed to:

Quickly identify who paid specific tariffs, segment customers by tariff exposure, and support refunds when needed.

Measure eManifest volume, estimate market share percent, and analyze shipment timing and shipper usage.

Stay ahead of due dates and detect cycle time and border release issues that can create delays for customers.

"The transportation and logistics industry is at a tipping point, where manual ways of working can no longer keep up with technology‑driven models or frequent disruptions in trade routes and regulations," said Mazda Marvasti, co‑founder and Co‑CEO of Amberd. "With RL Jones, we're showing how AI can turn complex trade and customs data into fast, decision‑ready answers. This helps navigate the tariff refund challenge and streamline day‑to‑day cross‑border operations in an increasingly complex, data‑rich environment. Smart companies like RL Jones are putting in place an AI infrastructure that will drive automation and create competitive advantage as logistics becomes more software‑driven and always on."

About RL Jones Customhouse Brokers

RL Jones Customhouse Brokers is a San Diego-based customs brokerage and logistics company that supports import and export operations, cross-border freight, transportation, warehousing, and customs compliance across the U.S.-Mexico border.

About Amberd.ai

Amberd.ai is a private, LLM-native platform that gives executives a single, decision-ready answer from across all their structured and unstructured enterprise data—without sacrificing privacy, governance, or control. Built on a modular, agentic architecture that combines specialized knowledge banks, intelligent information access, and compliance-first workflows, Amberd helps data-intensive organizations replace slow, manual reporting cycles with real-time, explainable insights they can trust in the boardroom. Amberd was founded by AI and data-infrastructure veterans Zaré Baghdasarian and Mazda Marvasti, is fully self-funded, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit https://amberd.ai.

SOURCE Amberd