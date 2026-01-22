AmberSemi Honored with 2026 Innovation Award from San Francisco Bay Area East Bay Economic Development Alliance

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a fabless semiconductor company pioneering the next generation of power management for data centers, announced today that the San Francisco Bay Area - East Bay Economic Development Alliance recognized AmberSemi with a 2026 innovation award. The award is particularly notable as it crosses all business categories, not just technology and comes from input and nomination by business, community, economic development, and municipal leaders in the East Bay Region of the San Francisco Bay Area, a location more broadly known as a global leader in innovation.

2026 East Bay Innovation Award

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the business, civic, and community leaders of the East San Francisco Bay Area for recognizing AmberSemi as a distinctive and significant organization enabling the deployment of future AI systems through improved power conversion," stated Thar Casey, CEO of AmberSemi.

"AmberSemi's mission is to modernize and optimize power delivery at the motherboard and AI chip, where the most significant power losses occur," he continued.

"AI's growing demands have sparked concerns about how much energy data centers use and the impact on local communities. AmberSemi's PowerTile™ sits beneath AI chips to enhance energy management, allowing more power to reach the chips, enabling greater AI processing without additional power waste. This innovation represents a significant step for both industry and government in tackling the energy challenges driven by data centers. AmberSemi's novel approach to powering AI chips helps bridge data center power demands to future energy sources expected later this decade and beyond," Mr. Casey concluded.

In a recent, related announcement, AmberSemi will be chairing an industry session at the Applied Power Electronics Expo 2026 titled "Vertical Power for AI Data Centers". Presenting with AmberSemi in its industry session will be representatives from San Francisco Bay Area headquartered AMD, Nvidia, as well as with Global Foundries.

www.ambersi.com

About AmberSemi

AmberSemi is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering advanced power management solutions for datacenters. With its breakthrough PowerTile™ technology, AmberSemi is able to improve power distribution and delivery to high-performance processors such as AI, Servers, and FPGAs in space-constrained applications.

With over 50 U.S. patents secured, AmberSemi's core innovations are engineered to meet the increasing power density needs of modern electronics. Headquartered in Dublin, California, the company is a voting member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). AmberSemi has been widely recognized for its impact, earning honors such as TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2021, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2022, consecutive Edison Gold Awards for Innovation in 2023 and 2024, and inclusion in EE Times' 100 Startups Worth Watching.

SOURCE AmberSemi