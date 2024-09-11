NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberwell Health, a Kansas healthcare system serving thousands of patients across two full-service medical centers and seven clinics, has partnered with MetTel, a leading provider of digital transformation and communication solutions, to modernize its network and communications systems and enhance the patient experience.

Amberwell Health Transforms Patient Communication with MetTel Managed Technology

Amberwell Health needed a tailored solution to address its aging patchwork of legacy communications technology, inconsistent connectivity, and unreliable call flow systems. The multi-phase digital transformation includes an upgraded network infrastructure, modern hardware, and enhanced software solutions, all aimed at enhancing patient satisfaction and supporting long term growth and care quality. The comprehensive overhaul will offer patients seamless and reliable communication with their healthcare providers at every step of their care journey—from initial contact to follow-up, ensuring uninterrupted communications and improved patient satisfaction.

This initiative underscores Amberwell Health's commitment to provide the best possible experience for their patients. With the new communication platform, patient calls will be reliably connected, eliminating dropped calls, enhancing coordination, and improving response times. Call flows will be streamlined using skills-based agent routing. Voicemails will be effectively captured, ensuring messages quickly reach their intended recipients. The new network represents a major upgrade in quality of service (QoS), providing a seamless and positive communication experience for patients and staff.

"We are proud to partner with Amberwell Health on this transformative project," said Zac Grant, VP of Enterprise Solutions for MetTel. "With MetTel's managed services and innovative communications solutions, Amberwell Health will be empowered to continue to deliver an exceptional patient experience for years to come through reliable, efficient, and modern communication."

MetTel will implement a comprehensive, state-of-the-art solution including:

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) : A robust and market leading cloud-based contact center platform by Talkdesk designed to streamline communication and improve call handling.





A robust and market leading cloud-based contact center platform by Talkdesk Unified Communications : The new Cisco Webex/Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) platform enables seamless collaboration among staff across all locations. In tandem with hosted PBX and Polycom phones, this will deliver crystal-clear audio and reliable connectivity.





In tandem with hosted PBX and Polycom phones, Modernized Network : VMware SD-WAN will create network efficiency, providing faster and stabler network performance across all clinics and centers.





POTS Transformation: MetTel will replace outdated copper lines with DataRemote POTS in a Box® for greater voice reliability and performance while maintaining backwards compatibility with existing fax, alarm and other specialty lines.

As a four-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, MetTel has a proven track record of delivering innovative communication solutions to large enterprises and government agencies. By partnering with MetTel, Amberwell Health is eliminating communications challenges to support their mission of providing exceptional patient care.

Lou Anne Gonzales of Advanced Physician Recruitment was the consultant who introduced Amberwell Health to MetTel and helped facilitate the relationship.

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design, deploy and manage tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last four consecutive years, we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

Media Contacts:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

Elizabeth Turner

[email protected]

913.360.5577

