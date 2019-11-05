Ambetter from Coordinated Care Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in Washington This Year

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for plan year 2020 in Washington's Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. In 2020, Ambetter from Coordinated Care will be available to Washington residents in 20 counties through the state's Health Benefit Exchange.

Ambetter from Coordinated Care offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth with a $0 copay, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, starting January 1, 2020, Ambetter from Coordinated Care will debut its enhanced wellness program, My Health PaysTM, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 for health-related expenses. Ambetter is offered in 18 states across the country, so members may access in-network providers while traveling.

"Health insurance offers peace of mind by helping individuals and families get the care they need for unexpected medical issues," said Beth Johnson, president and CEO, Coordinated Care. "By expanding Ambetter coverage in Washington, we're empowering more residents to take an active role in their health and wellness by offering quality healthcare coverage."

Ambetter from Coordinated Care provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance use disorder services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Coordinated Care has been serving Washington since 2012 and currently serves more than 250,000 members across its Apple Health (Medicaid), Apple Health Foster Care and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from Coordinated Care will be offered in the following counties in 2020:

Adams

Benton

Chelan

Columbia

Douglas

Franklin

Grant Jefferson

King

Kitsap

Kittitas

Lewis

Lincoln

Pierce Snohomish

Spokane

Stevens

Thurston

Walla Walla

Yakima

Washington residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Coordinated Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

About Coordinated Care

Coordinated Care is a locally accountable, innovative and solution-based health plan headquartered in Tacoma, Wash. Launched in 2012, Coordinated Care serves over 250,000 members enrolled in Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), Ambetter (Health Benefit Exchange) and all of the state's population in foster care and adoptive services. Focused on whole health, Coordinated Care treats the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits and connecting them to what they need by building and executing a System of Care framework. To learn more, visit CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

