Ambetter from Home State Health Adds Maries County to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage
Nov 01, 2022, 08:00 ET
Through Jan. 15, 2023, Missouri residents in 109 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Home State Health
ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Missouri is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from Home State Health will be available to Missouri residents in 109 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, St. Louis, and more.
"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Jeff Johnston, President and CEO of Home State Health. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Home State Health offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Missouri."
This year, Ambetter from Home State Health is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Babylon, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.
Ambetter from Home State Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:
- $0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth
Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.
- Affordable and Reliable Coverage
Ambetter from Home State Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.
- Online Enrollment Assistance
Through the Ambetter from Home State Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.
- My Health Pays
Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.
Home State Health has been serving Missouri since 2012 and currently serves more than 520,000 members across its Medicare, Medicaid, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:
- Adair
- Andrew
- Atchison
- Audrain
- Barry
- Barton
- Bates
- Benton
- Bollinger
- Boone
- Buchanan
- Butler
- Caldwell
- Callaway
- Camden
- Cape Girardeau
- Carroll
- Carter
- Cass
- Cedar
- Chariton
- Christian
- Clay
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Crawford
- Dade
- Dallas
- Daviess
- DeKalb
- Dent
- Douglas
- Dunklin
- Franklin
- Gasconade
- Gentry
- Greene
- Grundy
- Harrison
- Henry
- Hickory
- Holt
- Howard
- Howell
- Iron
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Knox
- Laclede
- Lafayette
- Lawrence
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Livingston
- Macon
- Madison
- Maries
- McDonald
- Mercer
- Miller
- Mississippi
- Moniteau
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- New Madrid
- Newton
- Nodaway
- Oregon
- Osage
- Ozark
- Pemiscot
- Perry
- Pettis
- Phelps
- Pike
- Platte
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Ralls
- Randolph
- Ray
- Reynolds
- Ripley
- Saline
- Scott
- Shannon
- Shelby
- St. Charles
- St. Clair
- St. Louis
- St. Louis City
- Ste. Genevieve
- Stoddard
- Stone
- Sullivan
- Taney
- Texas
- Vernon
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Worth
- Wright
Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.homestatehealth.com.
Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its Health Insurance Marketplace plan, Ambetter from Home State Health, underwritten by Celtic Insurance. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Wellcare. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.
SOURCE Home State Health
