Ambetter from Home State Health Adds Maries County to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Missouri residents in 109 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Home State Health

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Missouri is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from Home State Health will be available to Missouri residents in 109 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, St. Louis, and more.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Jeff Johnston, President and CEO of Home State Health. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Home State Health offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Missouri."

This year, Ambetter from Home State Health is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Babylon, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Home State Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Home State Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Home State Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Home State Health has been serving Missouri since 2012 and currently serves more than 520,000 members across its Medicare, Medicaid, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:

Adair

Andrew

Atchison

Audrain

Barry

Barton

Bates

Benton

Bollinger

Boone

Buchanan

Butler

Caldwell

Callaway

Camden

Cape Girardeau

Carroll

Carter

Cass

Cedar

Chariton

Christian

Clay

Clinton

Cole

Cooper

Crawford

Dade

Dallas

Daviess

DeKalb

Dent

Douglas

Dunklin

Franklin

Gasconade

Gentry

Greene

Grundy

Harrison

Henry

Hickory

Holt

Howard

Howell

Iron

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Knox

Laclede

Lafayette

Lawrence

Lincoln

Linn

Livingston

Macon

Madison

Maries

McDonald

Mercer

Miller

Mississippi

Moniteau

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

New Madrid

Newton

Nodaway

Oregon

Osage

Ozark

Pemiscot

Perry

Pettis

Phelps

Pike

Platte

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Ralls

Randolph

Ray

Reynolds

Ripley

Saline

Scott

Shannon

Shelby

St. Charles

St. Clair

St. Louis

St. Louis City

City Ste. Genevieve

Stoddard

Stone

Sullivan

Taney

Texas

Vernon

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Worth

Wright

Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.homestatehealth.com.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its Health Insurance Marketplace plan, Ambetter from Home State Health, underwritten by Celtic Insurance. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Wellcare. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

