Ambetter from Home State Health Has Missouri Residents Covered During Special Open Enrollment

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through May 15, Missouri residents may select Ambetter from Home State Health for healthcare coverage in 92 counties through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a special enrollment period (SEP) for individuals and families to apply and enroll for the coverage they need. As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, Home State Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We know many Americans are struggling amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and getting covered has never been more important," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO, Home State Health. "Ambetter from Home State Health has the experience and resources to provide comprehensive quality care to people when it matters most, and we're pleased to offer coverage options that provide peace of mind during this special enrollment period."

Ambetter from Home State Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter Home State Health provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA , the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Members Can Earn $500 in Rewards

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Home State Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Home State Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits , including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Home State Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Home State Health has been serving Missouri since 2012 and currently serves more than 320,000 across its Ambetter, Allwell and Medicaid plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:

• Adair • Dallas • Laclede • Andrew • Daviess • Lafayette • Atchison • DeKalb • Lawrence • Barry • Dent • Lincoln • Barton • Douglas • Linn • Bates • Dunklin • Livingston • Benton • Franklin • Macon • Bollinger • Gentry • Madison • Buchanan • Greene • McDonald • Butler • Grundy • Mercer • Caldwell • Harrison • Mississippi • Cape Girardeau • Henry • New Madrid • Carroll • Hickory • Newton • Carter • Holt • Nodaway • Cass • Howell • Oregon • Cedar • Iron • Ozark • Christian • Jackson • Pemiscot • Clay • Jasper • Perry • Clinton • Jefferson • Pettis • Crawford • Johnson • Phelps • Dade • Knox • Pike • Platte • Shannon • Taney • Polk • Shelby • Texas • Pulaski • St. Charles • Vernon • Putnam • St. Clair • Warren • Ralls • St. Louis • Washington • Ray • St. Louis City • Wayne • Reynolds • Ste. Genevieve • Webster • Ripley • Stoddard • Worth • Saline • Stone • Wright • Scott • Sullivan



Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit the Ambetter website.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit member.ambetterhealth.com for more details.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals by performing operations for Ambetter, a federal insurance marketplace product, underwritten by Celtic Insurance (an affiliated company). Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

