Ambetter from Home State Health Offers Health Insurance to 109 Counties Across Missouri in 2025

Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Home State Health, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer Missouri residents a variety of affordable health insurance plans across 109 counties in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Missouri runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is why it has been important for Ambetter from Home State Health to provide service to Missourians since 2018," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Home State Health Jeff Johnston. "As part of the nation's largest and longest running Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Home State Health offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to communities across Missouri."

Ambetter from Home State Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Home State Health provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans include dental and vision coverage.



provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans include dental and vision coverage. Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home. Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Home State Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Ambetter Health Solutions

Starting in 2025, Ambetter is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions, which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in select states, including Missouri , and will provide access to high quality providers, with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. Ambetter will offer PPO plans, inclusive of out-of-network coverage benefits. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html.





Starting in 2025, Ambetter is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions, which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in select states, including , and will provide access to high quality providers, with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. Ambetter will offer PPO plans, inclusive of out-of-network coverage benefits. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html. Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:

Adair

Andrew

Atchison

Audrain

Barry

Barton

Bates

Benton

Bollinger

Boone

Buchanan

Butler

Caldwell

Callaway

Camden

Cape Girardeau

Carroll

Carter

Cass

Cedar

Chariton

Christian

Clay

Clinton

Cole

Cooper

Crawford

Dade

Dallas

Daviess

DeKalb

Dent

Douglas

Dunklin

Franklin

Gasconade

Gentry

Greene

Grundy

Harrison

Henry

Hickory

Holt

Howard

Howell

Iron

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Knox

Laclede

Lafayette

Lawrence

Lincoln

Linn

Livingston

Macon

Madison

Maries

McDonald

Mercer

Miller

Mississippi

Moniteau

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

New Madrid

Newton

Nodaway

Oregon

Osage

Ozark

Pemiscot

Perry

Pettis

Phelps

Pike

Platte

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Ralls

Randolph

Ray

Reynolds

Ripley

Saline

Scott

Shannon

Shelby

St. Charles

St. Clair

St. Louis City

City St. Louis

Ste. Genevieve

Stoddard

Stone

Sullivan

Taney

Texas

Vernon

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Worth

Wright

Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.HomeStateHealth.com.

About Ambetter from Home State Health

Ambetter from Home State Health serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Home State Health is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Missouri. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Bankers Reserve Life Insurance Co. For information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/mo/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Home State Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/mo/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Home State Health