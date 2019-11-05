Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in Georgia This Year

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is available to Georgia residents in 122 of counties through the state Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is debuting its enhanced My Health Pays™ program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"Health insurance offers peace of mind by helping individuals and families get the care they need for any unexpected medical issues," said Interim CEO Pamela Shipley, Peach State Health Plan. "By expanding Ambetter coverage in Georgia, we're helping to empower residents to take an active role in their health and wellness by offering quality healthcare coverage."

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan has been serving Georgia since 2014 and currently serves more than 216,000 Ambetter members. Below is the full list of counties where Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan will be offered:

Appling

Bacon

Baker

Baldwin

Barrow

Bartow

Ben Hill

Bibb

Bleckley

Brantley

Brooks

Bryan

Bulloch

Burke

Butts

Calhoun

Camden

Candler

Catoosa

Charlton

Chatham

Chattahoochee

Cherokee

Clarke

Clay

Clayton

Clinch

Cobb

Coffee

Columbia

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Decatur

Dekalb

Dodge

Dooly

Dougherty

Douglas

Early

Effingham

Elbert

Emanuel

Evans

Fannin

Fayette

Forsyth

Fulton

Glascock

Glynn

Gordon

Grady

Greene

Gwinnett

Harris

Henry

Houston

Irwin

Jackson

Jasper

Jeff Davis

Jefferson

Jenkins

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lee

Liberty

Long

Macon

Madison

Marion

Mcintosh

Meriwether

Miller

Mitchell

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

Oconee

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pierce

Pike

Pulaski

Putnam

Quitman

Randolph

Richmond

Rockdale

Schley

Screven

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Tattnall

Taylor

Telfair

Terrell

Thomas

Toombs

Treutlen

Troup

Turner

Twiggs

Walker

Walton

Ware

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Wheeler

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkinson

Worth

Georgia residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.pshpgeorgia.com.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

