Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.pshpgeorgia.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At Peach State Health Plan we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Interim CEO Pamela Shipley, Peach State Health Plan. "Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.pshpgeorgia.com/.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan

Related Links

https://www.pshpgeorgia.com

