Peach State Health Plan Awards Over $119,000 in Scholarships to Support College Aspirations

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For 74 Georgia scholars, the path to college just got a little brighter thanks to Peach State Health Plan (PSHP). The healthcare organization and Centene Corporation subsidiary, recently awarded over $119,000 in scholarships to help ease the financial transition into higher education.

Ten scholars received $10,000 each to support tuition, fees, and academic expenses, while 64 others were awarded $300 each for dorm room supplies. The scholarships reflect PSHP's ongoing commitment to supporting members beyond providing affordable healthcare by investing in their educational journeys and long-term well-being.

"Education is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the future," said Clyde White, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "We are proud to support our members and their families through this scholarship program, which eases financial burdens and brings our mission to life – transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time."

This year's recipients include scholars from across Georgia who are attending colleges and universities around the state. For many, these scholarships allow them to be fully engaged in their college experience without the looming pressure of student debt.

Among the recipients are two Georgia Pathways to Coverage® members. Georgia Pathways is a state-implemented program that expands access to healthcare for low-income Georgians who meet specific work or education requirements.

Their inclusion reflects the broader impact of the program, showing how access to essential services like healthcare can empower individuals to pursue education and long-term career goals with greater stability and confidence.

The PSHP scholarship program is one of several value-added benefits (VABs) offered to eligible members, underscoring the organization's mission to remove barriers, empower communities, and create healthier futures. For more information about Peach State Health Plan's community investments, visit https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/responsibility.html.

