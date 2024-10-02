Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan Offers Health Insurance Statewide in Nevada in 2025

Nevada residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter Health insurance offers during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company. which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the State Based Exchange, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans in Nevada for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace® for Nevada runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Nevadans can count on Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan. As the only health plan offered in all 17 Nevada counties since 2017, Ambetter's large provider network offers access to primary care and specialists to support your healthcare needs, wherever you may live in our great state," said SilverSummit Healthplan President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmacker.

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an -designated telehealth Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan website , people can browse and compare coverage opti on s, determine their eligibility for financia l subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Through the website My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Nevada residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SilverSummitHealthplan.com.

About Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the Nevada State Based Exchange, Nevada Health Link. Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is underwritten by SilverSummit Healthplan, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Nevada. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/nv. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan