Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in Kansas This Year

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Kansas runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is available to Kansas residents in 16 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues.

"Health insurance offers peace of mind by helping individuals and families get the care they need for any unexpected medical issues," said Michael Stephens, president and CEO, Sunflower Health Plan. "By expanding Ambetter coverage in Kansas, we're helping to empower residents to take an active role in their health and wellness by offering quality healthcare coverage."

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions.

Sunflower Health Plan has been serving Kansas since 2013 and currently serves more than 150,000 across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered:

• Allen • Douglas • Sedgwick • Bourbon • Harvey • Sumner • Butler • Johnson • Woodson • Cherokee • Leavenworth • Wyandotte • Cowley • Linn

• Crawford • Miami



Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SunflowerHealthPlan.com.

About Sunflower Health Plan

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

