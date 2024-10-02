Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Offers Health Insurance in 149 Counties Across Texas in 2025

Texas residents will have access to a variety of affordable coverage plans from Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer Texans a variety of affordable health insurance plans for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Texas runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Since 2014, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan has provided Texans with access to quality and affordable healthcare," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior HealthPlan, Mark Sanders. "In 2025, we're proud to continue offering a wide variety of benefits to meet the healthcare needs of those we serve."

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered in 2025:

Andrews

Aransas

Armstrong

Atascosa

Austin

Bandera

Bastrop

Bell

Bexar

Blanco

Bosque

Brazoria

Brazos

Brewster

Brooks

Brown

Burleson

Burnet

Caldwell

Calhoun

Cameron

Camp

Carson

Castro

Chambers

Cherokee

Coke

Coleman

Collin

Collingsworth

Colorado

Comal

Comanche

Concho

Cooke

Dallam

Dallas

Deaf Smith

Delta

Denton

DeWitt

Donley

Ector

Edwards

El Paso

Ellis

Falls

Fannin

Fayette

Fisher

Fort Bend

Freestone

Frio

Galveston

Gillespie

Goliad

Gonzales

Gray

Grayson

Gregg

Grimes

Guadalupe

Hamilton

Hardin

Harris

Hartley

Hays

Henderson

Hidalgo

Hill

Hood

Houston

Hunt

Irion

Jack

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnson

Kendall

Kerr

Kimble

Kinney

Lampasas

Lavaca

Lee

Leon

Liberty

Limestone

Llano

Madison

Mason

Matagorda

Maverick

McCulloch

McLennan

Medina

Menard

Milam

Mills

Mitchell

Montague

Montgomery

Nacogdoches

Navarro

Nueces

Oldham

Orange

Palo Pinto

Panola

Parker

Parmer

Potter

Rains

Randall

Real

Refugio

Robertson

Rockwall

Runnels

Rusk

San Jacinto

San Saba

Schleicher

Scurry

Sherman

Smith

Somervell

Starr

Sterling

Stonewall

Sutton

Tarrant

Tom Green

Travis

Trinity

Tyler

Val Verde

Van Zandt

Victoria

Walker

Waller

Webb

Wharton

Wheeler

Willacy

Williamson

Wise

Wood

Zapata

Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan includes exclusive provider organization (EPO) products that are underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, and HMO products that are underwritten by Superior HealthPlan, Inc. These companies are each Qualified Health Plan issuers in Texas. For more information, visit ambetter.com/en/tx/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

