Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Offers Health Insurance to 149 Counties Across Texas in 2024

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan

02 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan offers Texas residents a variety of affordable coverage plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan, a product offered by wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provide insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 149 counties in Texas for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Texas runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.  

"For nearly a decade, we've been proud to provide Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan coverage in communities across Texas," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mark Sanders. "This year, we're offering dozens of high-quality, affordable plans that can meet the health-care needs of the individuals we serve."

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include: 

  • Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

  • Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

  • Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

  • My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered in 2024:

  • Andrews
  • Aransas
  • Armstrong
  • Atascosa
  • Austin
  • Bandera
  • Bastrop
  • Bell
  • Bexar
  • Blanco
  • Bosque
  • Brazoria
  • Brazos
  • Brewster
  • Brooks
  • Brown
  • Burleson
  • Burnet
  • Caldwell
  • Calhoun
  • Cameron
  • Camp
  • Carson
  • Castro
  • Chambers
  • Cherokee
  • Coke
  • Coleman
  • Collin
  • Collingsworth
  • Colorado
  • Comal
  • Comanche
  • Concho
  • Cooke
  • Dallam
  • Dallas
  • Deaf Smith
  • Delta
  • Denton
  • DeWitt
  • Donley
  • Ector
  • Edwards
  • El Paso
  • Ellis
  • Falls
  • Fannin
  • Fayette
  • Fisher
  • Fort Bend
  • Freestone
  • Frio
  • Galveston
  • Gillespie
  • Goliad
  • Gonzales
  • Gray
  • Grayson
  • Gregg
  • Grimes
  • Guadalupe
  • Hamilton
  • Hardin
  • Harris
  • Hartley
  • Hays
  • Henderson
  • Hidalgo
  • Hill
  • Hood
  • Houston
  • Hunt
  • Irion
  • Jack
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Johnson
  • Kendall
  • Kerr
  • Kimble
  • Kinney
  • Lampasas
  • Lavaca
  • Lee
  • Leon
  • Liberty
  • Limestone
  • Llano
  • Madison
  • Mason
  • Matagorda
  • Maverick
  • McCulloch
  • McLennan
  • Medina
  • Menard
  • Milam
  • Mills
  • Mitchell
  • Montague
  • Montgomery
  • Nacogdoches
  • Navarro
  • Nueces
  • Oldham
  • Orange
  • Palo Pinto
  • Panola
  • Parker
  • Parmer
  • Potter
  • Rains
  • Randall
  • Real
  • Refugio
  • Robertson
  • Rockwall
  • Runnels
  • Rusk
  • San Jacinto
  • San Saba
  • Schleicher
  • Scurry
  • Sherman
  • Smith
  • Somervell
  • Starr
  • Sterling
  • Stonewall
  • Sutton
  • Tarrant
  • Tom Green
  • Travis
  • Trinity
  • Tyler
  • Val Verde
  • Van Zandt
  • Victoria
  • Walker
  • Waller
  • Webb
  • Wharton
  • Wheeler
  • Willacy
  • Williamson
  • Wise
  • Wood
  • Zapata

Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan includes EPO products that are underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, and HMO products that are underwritten by Superior HealthPlan, Inc. These companies are each Qualified Health Plan issuers in the Texas Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit https://Ambetter.SuperiorHealthplan.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

