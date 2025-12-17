Ambetter Health & Tampa Bay Buccaneers Launch "Stay Healthy, Stay in the Game" PSA Urging Floridians to Prioritize Preventive Care Before Year-End

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and a health insurance marketplace product offered through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have teamed up to release a new public service announcement (PSA) titled "Stay Healthy, Stay in the Game," encouraging Floridians to take charge of their health by engaging in preventive care and prioritizing routine screenings and year-end checkups with their primary care physician.

The PSA, featuring Buccaneers players Jamel Dean, Devin Culp, and Graham Barton, reminds viewers that routine screenings and annual wellness visits are essential to staying healthy and performing at their best both on and off the field. Just as preparation and discipline fuel success on game day, the PSA reinforces that taking proactive steps to care for your health is what powers you through life's biggest moments.

"We're grateful to team up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to share tips from our playbook to stay healthy," said Charlene Zein, CEO of Ambetter Health, Florida. "Checkups, screenings, and routine visits are not just essential for athletes, but for everyone who wants to show up stronger for their family and their community."

In the video, the players speak candidly about the importance of knowing numbers like their blood pressure and cholesterol and not ignoring warning signs. They discuss how preventive care helped them identify and address potential health issues early, reinforcing that small actions can make a big difference.

"Your health is the foundation for a successful performance," said Graham Barton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It affects how you move, sleep, think, and show up for the people you love."

For more information on Ambetter Health, visit AmbetterHealth.com/en/fl/ or call 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770).

About Ambetter Health



Florida About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter Health is underwritten by Ambetter Health of Florida, Inc., Centene Venture Company Florida and Sunshine State Health Plan, Inc. Centene Venture Company Florida and Sunshine State Health Plan, Inc. are Qualified Health Plan issuers in Florida. For more information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/fl/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter Health