Ambetter Health Kicks Off Marketplace Open Enrollment

With 5.5 million members across 29 states, Ambetter Health continues its legacy of delivering affordable, accessible coverage through Centene Corporation's national network.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Marketplace open enrollment begins, Ambetter Health, the health insurance product offered by Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) subsidiaries, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, proudly marks its 13th year on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Operating in 29 states and serving 5.5 million members across over 1,700 counties, Ambetter Health continues to provide affordable, high-quality coverage tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families nationwide.

"Open enrollment is a critical time for millions of Americans to choose the coverage that fits their lives," said Kevin Counihan, Chief Executive Officer at Ambetter Health. "With more than a decade of experience on the Marketplace, Ambetter Health brings together national reach with local expertise, ensuring our members have access to plans that meet their care needs and deliver the high-quality coverage they deserve."

To support a smooth renewal and enrollment experience, Ambetter Health has rolled out a comprehensive suite of tools and communications to help members understand their options and renew their coverage with confidence. Updates include improvements to the Online Member Account, expanding renewal guidance, and an educational campaign to help members understand potential cost changes and the importance of updating their income to maintain financial support. Ambetter Health also partnered closely with brokers through virtual and in-person sessions, offering resources and guidance to help consumers navigate Open Enrollment with confidence.

Ambetter Health's 2026 offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter Health provides members with coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Condition-Specific Plans:

Diabetes : Starting in 2026, some Ambetter Health Premier plans provide members managing diabetes with additional healthcare options and savings. Members on these plans will have lower out-of-pocket costs for certain medications, supplies, and clinical support. Members of these plans may have access to $0 copays for preferred insulin and select medications used to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and mental health. These plans also include $0 copays on certain diabetic supplies and labs such as lancets, glucose test strips, ketone and urine test strips, insulin syringes, pen needles as well as routine A1c labs.

: Starting in 2026, some Ambetter Health Premier plans provide members managing diabetes with additional healthcare options and savings. Members on these plans will have lower out-of-pocket costs for certain medications, supplies, and clinical support. Members of these plans may have access to $0 copays for preferred insulin and select medications used to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and mental health. These plans also include $0 copays on certain diabetic supplies and labs such as lancets, glucose test strips, ketone and urine test strips, insulin syringes, pen needles as well as routine A1c labs. Asthma/COPD : Starting in 2026, some Ambetter Health Premier plans provide members managing asthma or COPD with additional healthcare options and savings. Members on these plans will have lower out-of-pocket costs for certain medications, supplies and clinical support. Members of these plans may have access to $0 copays for preferred asthma or COPD medications, including controller and rescue inhalers and mental health medications. These plans also include $0 copays for pulmonologist visits, allergy testing and pulmonary rehabilitation therapy.

ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement)

Ambetter Health Solutions, Centene Corporation's off-exchange marketplace business offerings, delivers individual health insurance plans that are compatible with Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). While not an ICHRA itself, Ambetter Health Solutions supports employers who choose to adopt this reimbursement model by providing employees with access to affordable, customizable and dependable coverage options. Available in select states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, these plans empower individuals to choose the coverage that best fits their needs, helping employers control cost while offering greater choice and flexibility to their workforce.

My Health Pays®

Eligible members across participating states can take advantage of the My Health Pays® program, which rewards healthy behaviors such as eating well, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. In 2026, members may earn up to $500 in rewards (amounts vary by state) that can be used toward health-related expenses like premiums, copays and deductibles, or, in some states, everyday essentials such as utilities, rent, transportation and more. The program also offers seasonal guidance to help members set and achieve personal health goals at their own pace. Reward eligibility, usage and maximum amounts vary by state and plan.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 2026. End dates vary by state. For more information about your state's enrollment window and Ambetter Health coverage options, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage and more.

