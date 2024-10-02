Ambetter Health Expands Geographic Footprint and Enhances Member Benefits in 2025

Remains the number one marketplace health insurance based on enrollment and market share, expanding into 60 new counties across the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, the marketplace health insurance offered by subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it will expand its geographic footprint, adding 60 new counties across 10 states in 2025, which includes expansion into Iowa. Ambetter Health will be available in 29 states across the U.S.

In 2024, Ambetter Health remained the number one marketplace health insurance based on enrollment and market share, providing insurance to more than 4.4 million members.

"Our continued geographic and product expansion provides us with a unique opportunity to deliver comprehensive, affordable health insurance solutions to more members for the 2025 plan year," said Chief Executive Officer of Ambetter Health, Kevin Counihan. "This ensures even greater access to high quality health care in the communities we serve across the country."

In addition to providing coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and dental and vision in select states, Ambetter Health's 2025 offerings include:

My Health Pays

In select states, members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits and staying active. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.





In Florida , Georgia , Illinois and Mississippi, Ambetter Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members. In 2025, members in those states will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to: allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, vitamins and supplements.





Starting in 2025, some Ambetter Health Premier plans (formerly the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network) in Florida and Tennessee will provide members managing diabetes with additional healthcare options and savings. Members of these plans will have lower out of pocket costs for certain medications, supplies and clinical support. Members in these plans may have access to $0 copays for preferred insulin and select medications used to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and mental health. These plans also include $0 copays on certain diabetic supplies and labs such as lancets, glucose test strips, ketone and urine test strips, insulin syringes, pen needles as well as routine A1c labs.





Starting in 2025, Ambetter Health is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions, which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in South Carolina , Indiana , Mississippi , Ohio , Georgia , and Missouri , and will provide access to high quality providers with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html.





Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs Nov. 1, 2024, through January 2025. End dates will vary by state. For more information about Ambetter Health and its health coverage options, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage and more. Statistical claims and the #1 Marketplace Insurance statement are in reference to national on-exchange marketplace membership and based on national Ambetter data in conjunction with findings from 2024 Rate Review data from CMS, 2024 State-Level Public Use File from CMS, state insurance regulatory filings, and public financial filings. This is a solicitation for insurance. For more information on health benefits and health insurance plans in your state, please visit the state specific link on AmbetterHealth.com.

