Ambetter Health Expands Health Insurance Offering into Iowa in 2024

Iowa residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter Health during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will now offer Iowans a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 33 counties in Iowa in 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Iowa runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"With Ambetter Health, we've designed a variety of coverage options to help individuals access viable health solutions designed to meet their unique needs," said Mitch Wasden, Plan President & CEO of Iowa Total Care. "Our commitment is not just to provide high-quality insurance, but to build a healthier Iowa for all, where every member feels valued, supported and equipped to thrive."

Ambetter Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home. Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

Below is a full list of the counties in which Ambetter Health will be offered in 2025:

Benton

Buchanan

Cedar

Cerro Gordo

Cherokee

Chickasaw

Clinton

Crawford

Dubuque

Floyd

Fremont

Hancock

Hardin

Henry

Ida

Jackson

Jefferson

Kossuth

Lee

Linn

Louisa

Mahaska

Mills

Monona

Monroe

Montgomery

Pottawattamie

Ringgold

Shelby

Sioux

Van Buren

Washington

Woodbury

Iowa residents interested in learning more about Ambetter Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ia.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter Health is underwritten by Iowa Total Care, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Iowa. For more information, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ia/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter Health