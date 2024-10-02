Ambetter Health Offers Health Insurance Statewide in Indiana in 2025

Indiana residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter Health during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations in Indiana through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer Indianans a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in all 92 counties for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Indiana runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Ambetter Health has the experience and resources to provide comprehensive, quality care to people when it matters most," said MHS Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin O'Toole. "We're pleased to offer coverage options that provide peace of mind during this enrollment period."

Ambetter Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter Health provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Through the Ambetter Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Starting in 2025, Ambetter is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions, which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in select states, including Indiana , and will provide access to high quality providers, with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. Ambetter will offer PPO plans, inclusive of out-of-network coverage benefits. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html.



Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Indiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/in/. Ambetter Health was formerly known in Indiana as Ambetter from MHS.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter Health is underwritten by Coordinated Care Corporation and Celtic Insurance Company. Coordinated Care Corporation is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Indiana. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter Health