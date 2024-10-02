Ambetter Health Offers Health Insurance to 149 Counties Across Georgia in 2025

Georgia residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter Health during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Georgia Health Insurance Exchange, will offer Georgians a variety of affordable health insurance plans in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"With Ambetter Health, we've designed a variety of coverage options to help individuals access viable health solutions designed to meet their unique needs," said Plan President of Peach State Health Plan, Clyde White. "Our commitment is not just to provide high-quality insurance, but to build a healthier Georgia for all, where every member feels valued, supported and equipped to thrive."

Ambetter Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings in Georgia include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter Health provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Through the Ambetter Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). Rewards can also be used for everyday items and pharmacy copays at Walmart. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.





Starting in 2025, Ambetter is introducing a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions , which is designed for individuals purchasing Marketplace coverage through an ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). This product will be available in select states, including Georgia , and will provide access to high quality providers, with an additional benefit of acupuncture coverage. ICHRA allows employers of all sizes to directly reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and qualifying medical expenses tax free, while allowing employees greater choice to shop and enroll in whatever available plan works best for them and receive reimbursements for coverage. Employers can learn more at: https://www.ambetterhealth.com/employers.html .





Ambetter Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Georgia. In 2025, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to: allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, vitamins and supplements.





Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter Health will be offered in Georgia:

Appling

Atkinson

Bacon

Baker

Baldwin

Barrow

Bartow

Ben Hill

Berrien

Bibb

Bleckley

Brantley

Brooks

Bryan

Bulloch

Burke

Butts

Calhoun

Camden

Candler

Catoosa

Charlton

Chatham

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clay

Clayton

Clinch

Cobb

Coffee

Colquitt

Columbia

Cook

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Decatur

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Dougherty

Douglas

Early

Echols

Effingham

Elbert

Emanuel

Evans

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Franklin

Fulton

Gilmer

Glascock

Glynn

Gordon

Grady

Greene

Gwinnett

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Hart

Heard

Henry

Houston

Irwin

Jackson

Jasper

Jeff Davis

Jefferson

Jenkins

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Lanier

Laurens

Lee

Liberty

Lincoln

Long

Lowndes

Macon

Madison

Marion

McDuffie

McIntosh

Meriwether

Miller

Mitchell

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pierce

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Quitman

Randolph

Richmond

Rockdale

Schley

Screven

Seminole

Spalding

Stephens

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Tattnall

Taylor

Telfair

Terrell

Thomas

Tift

Toombs

Treutlen

Troup

Turner

Twiggs

Upson

Walker

Walton

Ware

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Wheeler

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Worth

Georgia residents interested in learning more about Ambetter Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.pshpgeorgia.com.

About Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through Georgia Access. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is underwritten by Ambetter of Peach State, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Georgia. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Peach State Health Plan, Inc. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ga/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Discount valid only for in-store purchases of eligible Walgreens brand health and wellness products by current members eligible for the Ambetter Health discount program. Discount cannot be used online. For a full list of Walgreens brand health and wellness products, please visit Walgreens.com/SmartSavings. Offer not available on the following items: alcohol, charitable donations, dairy, home medical equipment and durable medical equipment products, items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law, liquor departments, lottery tickets, magazines, money orders/transfers, newspapers, pharmacy items and services, phone/prepaid/gift cards, photo orders, prescriptions, Prescriptions Savings Club membership fee, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, stamps, tobacco and transportation passes. Walgreens reserves the right to discontinue the offer at its discretion.

SOURCE Ambetter Health