Ambetter Health Offers Health Insurance to 63 Counties Across Florida in 2025

Florida residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter Health during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health , a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Floridians in 63 counties in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Florida runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025.

"We recognize that it can be difficult for people to prioritize healthcare, especially with the increase in cost of living and expenses," said Sunshine Health Interim Plan President, Charlene Zein. "With Ambetter Health, we've designed a variety of health coverage plans to accommodate different budgets and provide access to services, benefits and rewards that fit Floridians' unique needs."

Ambetter Health offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for Members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.





Through the Ambetter Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.





Ambetter Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Florida. In 2025, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to: allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, vitamins and supplements.





Starting in 2025, some Ambetter Health Premier plans provide members managing diabetes with additional healthcare options and savings. Members on these plans will have lower out of pocket costs for certain medications, supplies, and clinical support. Members of these plans may have access to $0 copays for preferred insulin and select medications used to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and mental health. These plans also include $0 copays on certain diabetic supplies and labs such as lancets, glucose test strips, ketone and urine test strips, insulin syringes, pen needles as well as routine A1c labs.





Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter Health will be offered:

Alachua

Baker

Bay

Bradford

Brevard

Broward

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

Desoto

Dixie

Duval

Escambia

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Glades

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Holmes

Indian River

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okaloosa

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Santa Rosa

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Suwannee

Union

Volusia

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

Florida residents interested in learning more about Ambetter Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetterhealth.com/en/fl . Ambetter Health was formerly known in Florida as Ambetter from Sunshine Health.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter Health is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company and Sunshine State Health Plan, Inc. These companies are Qualified Health Plan issuers in Florida. For more information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/fl/ . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Discount valid only for in-store purchases of eligible Walgreens brand health and wellness products by current members eligible for the Ambetter Health discount program. Discount cannot be used online. For a full list of Walgreens brand health and wellness products, please visit Walgreens.com/SmartSavings. Offer not available on the following items: alcohol, charitable donations, dairy, home medical equipment and durable medical equipment products, items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law, liquor departments, lottery tickets, magazines, money orders/transfers, newspapers, pharmacy items and services, phone/prepaid/gift cards, photo orders, prescriptions, Prescriptions Savings Club membership fee, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, stamps, tobacco and transportation passes. Walgreens reserves the right to discontinue the offer at its discretion.

