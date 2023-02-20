Ambetter Health Promotes Financial Literacy with Memphis Hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, a leading provider of Health Insurance Marketplace plans, recently served as the presenting sponsor at the Memphis Hustle game at Landers Center.

As the presenting sponsor, Ambetter Health hosted an Education Day on Financial Literacy. Attendees received an educational poster and book on financial literacy. Recent research has shown that financial capability can be a social determinant of health, and those who have it, are more likely to have positive health outcomes. It is also critical to help people understand basic health insurance information.

"The importance of health literacy is critical at all ages," said Kevin Counihan, President of Ambetter Health. "We are proud to partner with the Memphis Hustle and sponsor this important initiative, while teaching others how to find, understand and use financial information and services to inform health-related decisions."

"We are so grateful to have had Ambetter Health present one of the biggest home games of the Hustle season," said MaKinzie Foos, Director of Business Operations for the Memphis Hustle. "Not only do we know that the building will be electric every year when we mark this game on the calendar, but we also understand the importance of providing financial literacy awareness to the youth in our area, and Ambetter Health added to that impact with a great fan experience."

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

