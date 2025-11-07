Ambetter of Illinois Offers Health Insurance in Illinois in 2026

As Illinois transitions to a new state-based marketplace, Ambetter of Illinois offers affordable health coverage options in 25 counties during open enrollment, starting Nov. 1.

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Illinois, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through Get Covered Illinois, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Illinois residents in 25 counties for plan year 2026.

New for 2026, Illinois is moving from the federal exchange (HealthCare.gov) to a state-based marketplace, Get Covered Illinois. The open enrollment period for Get Covered Illinois runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage Jan. 1, 2026.

"Open enrollment is a vital time for Illinoisans to secure their healthcare coverage for the next year, and Ambetter of Illinois is a compelling choice," said Meridian Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, Cristal Gary. "We've built our 2026 plans around convenience, a comprehensive network, and meaningful benefits — from 24/7 virtual care to coverage for essential health services. We're committed to supporting our members' whole health — physical, mental, and emotional. By offering affordable, comprehensive coverage and easy access to care, we're helping build healthier individuals, families, and communities across Illinois."

Ambetter of Illinois offers access to quality care and convenient services, along with a range of tools and programs designed to make coverage easier to understand. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage:

Ambetter of Illinois provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Ambetter of Illinois offers additional services to support your health and financial well-being through the Ambetter Perks program for members in Illinois. This program gives members access to discounts on a variety of products and services, including wellness activities, financial tools, memberships, out-of-pocket prescription costs, and over-the-counter (OTC) health items. It also includes services that promote healthy lifestyles and address social factors that impact health. The Ambetter Perks program is open to all members.



Through the Ambetter of Illinois website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever, and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

The full list of 25 counties in which Ambetter of Illinois will be offered can be found at ambetterhealth.com/il/coverage-map. Illinois residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Illinois or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/il/renewtoday.

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois , a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through Get Covered Illinois. Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Illinois. For more information, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/il. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of Illinois plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Healthcare-related costs will vary by member and the plan in which you are enrolled. Funds expire immediately upon termination of insurance coverage. My Health Pays® rewards cannot be used for pharmacy copays. Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means.

**Cost sharing may apply when using Virtual 24/7 Care or Virtual Primary Care. Virtual 24/7 Care cost share does not apply to HSA plans until the deductible is met and is only applicable when used through the Virtual 24/7 Care program. Ambetter Health does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers, which are independent contractors and not agents of Ambetter Health.

