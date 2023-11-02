Ambetter of North Carolina Expands Health Insurance Offering to 62 Counties Statewide - Offering More Residents Affordable, Accessible Coverage

Ambetter of North Carolina offers North Carolina residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of North Carolina, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will expand its affordable health insurance offerings to two new counties in North Carolina for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in North Carolina runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

Ambetter of North Carolina offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of North Carolina provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.





Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an -designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections. Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of North Carolina website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.





Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of North Carolina will be offered:

Alexander

Alleghany

Anson

Avery

Bladen

Buncombe

Burke

Cabarrus

Caldwell

Caswell

Catawba

Clay

Cleveland

Columbus

Cumberland

Davidson

Davie

Durham

Forsyth

Franklin

Gaston

Graham

Granville

Guilford

Harnett

Haywood

Hoke

Iredell

Jackson

Johnston

Lee

Lincoln

Macon

Madison

McDowell

Mecklenburg

Mitchell

Montgomery

Moore

New Hanover

Orange

Pender

Person

Polk

Randolph

Richmond

Robeson

Rowan

Rutherford

Sampson

Scotland

Stanly

Stokes

Swain

Transylvania

Union

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wilkes

Yadkin

Yancey

North Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of North Carolina or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofNorthCarolina.com.

About Ambetter from North Carolina

Ambetter from North Carolina Inc. is underwritten by Ambetter from North Carolina Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the North Carolina Health Insurance Marketplace. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit https://www.ambetterofnorthcarolina.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from North Carolina Inc. plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter of North Carolina Inc.