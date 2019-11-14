Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in North Carolina This Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in North Carolina runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is available to North Carolina residents in 14 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is debuting its enhanced My Health Pays™ program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health Pays™, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include a 24/7 nurse advice line and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. will be offered:

Alamance

Caswell

Chatham

Durham

Franklin

Granville

Guilford

Lee

Orange

Person

Rockingham

Vance

Wake

Warren

North Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofNorthCarolina.com.

About Ambetter of North Carolina Inc.

Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is a health maintenance organization (HMO) that serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.ambetterofnorthcarolina.com/.

