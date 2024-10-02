Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. Expands Health Insurance Offering to 63 Counties Statewide, Offering More Residents Affordable, Accessible Coverage

North Carolina residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter of North Carolina during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1, 2024

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of North Carolina Inc., a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to North Carolinians in 63 counties for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for North Carolina runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Ambetter is excited to continue to expand in North Carolina where we now offer our high-quality, affordable plans in 63 counties," said Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. Plan President, Catherine Campbell. "Our health plans provide members with access to a large network of local doctors and hospitals. We are also pleased to announce an expanded partnership with the YMCA, offering gym memberships and YMCA360 online classes for members beginning October 2024."

Ambetter of North Carolina offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and extra offerings include:

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for Members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Through the Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, earning rewards that can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Starting in 2025, some Ambetter Health Premier plans provide members managing diabetes with additional healthcare options and savings. Members on these plans may have lower out of pocket costs for certain medications, supplies, and clinical support. Members of these plans may also have access to $0 copays for preferred insulins as well as $0 copays for select mental health medications.



Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. will be offered:

Alexander

Alleghany

Anson

Avery

Bladen

Brunswick

Buncombe

Burke

Cabarrus

Caldwell

Caswell

Catawba

Clay

Cleveland

Columbus

Cumberland

Davidson

Davie

Durham

Forsyth

Franklin

Gaston

Graham

Granville

Guilford

Harnett

Haywood

Hoke

Iredell

Jackson

Johnston

Lee

Lincoln

Macon

Madison

McDowell

Mecklenburg

Mitchell

Montgomery

Moore

New Hanover

Orange

Pender

Person

Polk

Randolph

Richmond

Robeson

Rowan

Rutherford

Sampson

Scotland

Stanly

Stokes

Swain

Transylvania

Union

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wilkes

Yadkin

Yancey

North Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/nc/.

About Ambetter of North Carolina Inc.

Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is underwritten by Ambetter of North Carolina Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in North Carolina. For more information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/nc. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter of North Carolina Inc.