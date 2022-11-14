Ambetter of North Carolina Offers Product in Collaboration with Atrium Health; Adds Two Counties in North Carolina to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in North Carolina is now open through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter of North Carolina is available to North Carolina residents in 60 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Greensboro/Winston-Salem and more. Additionally, through a co-branded collaboration with Atrium Health, Ambetter of North Carolina is featuring Atrium Health in its offerings of quality and affordable health insurance to select metropolitan areas in North Carolina.

Ambetter of North Carolina strives to provide access to affordable health insurance with a high-quality healthcare provider network. In its partnership with Atrium Health, they will offer plans in the greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem metropolitan areas that meet both objectives. As a leading health provider in the U.S., Atrium Health will provide Ambetter of North Carolina members with excellent provider network options that keep healthcare accessible and close to home for North Carolina residents.

This year, Ambetter of North Carolina is also offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Teladoc Health, to all members, which provides affordable and convenient access to licensed, virtual primary care providers, as well as access to specialists, mental health providers and other support.

Ambetter of North Carolina offers increased value, convenient services and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's needs:

Zero Dollar Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected, non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a zero-dollar copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.





Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of North Carolina provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of North Carolina website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.





Through the My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses, such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Throughout North Carolina, Ambetter of North Carolina currently serves nearly 30,000 members across its Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of North Carolina will be offered:

Alexander

Alleghany

Anson *

* Avery

Bladen

Buncombe

Burke

Cabarrus *

* Caldwell

Caswell

Catawba

Clay

Cleveland *

* Columbus

Cumberland

Davidson *

* Davie *

* Durham

Forsyth *

* Franklin

Gaston *

* Graham

Granville

Guilford *

* Harnett

Haywood

Hoke

Iredell

Jackson

Johnston

Lee

Lincoln *

* Macon

Madison

McDowell

Mecklenburg *

* Mitchell

Montgomery

Moore

Orange

Person

Polk

Randolph *

* Richmond

Robeson

Rowan *

* Rutherford

Sampson

Scotland

Stanly *

* Stokes *

* Swain

Transylvania

Union*

Vance

Wake

Warren

Wilkes

Yadkin *

* Yancey

North Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of North Carolina or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofNorthCarolina.com.

About Ambetter of North Carolina

Ambetter of North Carolina serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace in North Carolina. Ambetter of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.ambetterofnorthcarolina.com.

*Ambetter of North Carolina and Atrium Health offering

