Ambetter of Tennessee Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in Tennessee This Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Tennessee runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter of Tennessee is available to Tennessee residents in 41 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ambetter of Tennessee offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter of Tennessee is debuting its enhanced My Health Pays™ program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more, and being well. Through My Health Pays™, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

Ambetter of Tennessee provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include a 24/7 nurse advice line and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of Tennessee will be offered:

Anderson

Bledsoe

Blount

Bradley

Campbell

Cheatham

Claiborne

Cocke

Davidson

Fayette

Franklin

Grainger

Grundy

Hamblen

Hamilton

Haywood

Jefferson

Knox

Lauderdale

Loudon

Marion

Mcminn

Meigs

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Polk

Rhea

Roane

Robertson

Rutherford

Scott

Sequatchie

Sevier

Shelby

Sumner

Tipton

Trousdale

Union

Williamson

Wilson

Tennessee residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Tennessee or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofTennessee.com.

About Ambetter of Tennessee

Ambetter of Tennessee serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

