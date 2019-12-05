Ambetter of Tennessee Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter of Tennessee is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter of Tennessee coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter of Tennessee website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

Ambetter of Tennessee's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter of Tennessee or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

About Ambetter of Tennessee

Ambetter of Tennessee serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

SOURCE Ambetter of Tennessee

Related Links

https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com

