Ambetter of Tennessee Is Now Offered in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Tennessee will offer healthcare coverage on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace in Tennessee. Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Tennessee residents may select Ambetter of Tennessee during open enrollment across 16 counties, including the Memphis and Chattanooga areas.

Ambetter of Tennessee includes all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include a 24/7 nurse advice line and the My Health Pays™ program where members can earn rewards to use towards healthcare expenses for participating in healthy activities.

"We're pleased to introduce our affordable and reliable healthcare coverage options to Tennessee residents," said Brent Layton, executive vice president, chief business development officer for Centene. "By bringing Ambetter coverage to these areas, we're providing more healthcare coverage options for people to get the care they need with a plan that fits their lifestyle and budget."

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of Tennessee will be offered:

Bledsoe

Bradley

Fayette

Franklin

Grundy

Hamilton

Haywood

Lauderdale

Marion

McMinn

Meigs

Polk

Rhea

Sequatchie

Shelby

Tipton

Tennessee residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Tennessee or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company.

About Ambetter of Tennessee

Ambetter of Tennessee serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.ambetteroftennessee.com/.

