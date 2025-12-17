Ambition Introduces New AI Assistant to Transform Coaching for Managers and Sales Leaders

Ambition Unveils Next-Gen AI Coaching Assistant Summaries

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ambition unveiled its AI-Powered Coaching Assistant, an easy-to use-chat interface that enables frontline sales managers and revenue leaders to interact with and leverage real-time performance insights, rep-specific coaching suggestions, and actionable forecast analysis.

Learn about the new AI Assistant in Ambition with a brief demo from the Head of Product, Jenn Chavez.

Ambition's AI Assistant instantly delivers context-aware insights that take into account a team's goals, metrics, and activities. Users can ask questions like, "How is my team pacing toward our goals for this month?," or "Which reps should I prioritize for coaching time this week?," and act to drive revenue.

With a single prompt:

Frontline managers get up-to-the-minute summaries of their team's progress toward weekly, monthly, or quarterly goals, and recommendations to activate sellers and drive outcomes.

Sales leaders receive the real-time, high-level snapshots they need to immediately understand risks, opportunities, and team standings.

Reps can instantly generate step-by-step improvement plans or personalized stretch goals based on their specific profile activity.

"What's impressed us most is how Ambition's AI expands a manager's thinking without adding complexity. The prompts spark better questions, better follow-ups, and more thoughtful coaching conversations, all while saving time on prep and reviews," said a Sales Director at Waste Management. "It's not just automation; it's helping managers slow down, reflect, and coach with intention. That consistency is exactly what revenue leaders need to scale performance across the organization."

With a simple chat interface, managers can now ask the Assistant to quickly summarize pipeline health, flag risks, or suggest next best actions—replacing hours of spreadsheet crunching with an on-demand strategic coaching briefing. The Assistant surfaces both behavioral cues and coaching context, equipping leaders to coach with insight and empathy.

"We've long said that Ambition is a force multiplier for the frontline manager, and this AI release massively scales that impact," said Jared Houghton, CEO of Ambition. "Other AI sidekicks and copilots in this market only offer summaries and answers to simple prompts. Ambition is giving managers clear insight on-demand, with performance context that provides actionable next steps and areas to focus on. Frontline managers with more awareness will deliver measurably better results every time."

The feature marks the latest step in Ambition's broader vision to make coaching and performance intelligence more accessible, actionable, and human. Future phases will see the AI become smarter, more deeply integrated with users' internal operating systems, enabling a unified, manager workflow for coaching, performance tracking, and team management.

Learn more at ambition.com/ai-assistant.

About Ambition

Ambition is where coaching orchestration meets performance at scale, giving frontline sales managers the tools to drive peak performance for their teams. By automating time-consuming tasks like scheduling one-on-ones, identifying coaching opportunities, and reporting on progress toward goals, Ambition frees frontline managers to run more frequent, higher quality coaching conversations that are proven to boost team performance.

The result? Mid-level performers move up, new reps ramp more quickly, and sales leaders have full clarity on potential risks and opportunities. Trusted by world-class companies like Zoom and T-Mobile, Ambition empowers frontline managers to activate a high-performance sales culture that drives predictable revenue growth. Learn more at ambition.com .

For inquiries email [email protected].

SOURCE Ambition