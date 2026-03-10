Ambition Launches Bracket Competitions, Redefining Gamification Through Seller Activation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition, the leading AI-powered execution system for revenue teams, today announced the release of an enhanced experience within our Competition engine, including easy-to-deploy bracket-style competitions. This new competition structure gives managers a fast, intuitive way to run tournament-based challenges that drive engagement and reinforce the behaviors that power revenue execution.

Timed alongside the competitive energy that March brings for sports fans, the release gives revenue teams a powerful new way to channel momentum into measurable execution. These enhancements mark one more way Ambition delivers time back into a manager's day by making it easy to set up and deploy competitions in just minutes.

The addition of new formats like brackets and easy administration is more than a feature launch. It represents a broader shift in the need for organizations to activate and engage modern sellers.

Moving Beyond Traditional Gamification

Traditional gamification tools focus on game mechanics and leaderboards, usually featuring points, prizes, and short-term spikes in activity. While they generate lift, the excitement can wane and performance improvement can taper over time.

Ambition's Bracket Competitions are built differently.

Embedded directly within Ambition's broader Seller Activation feature suite, bracket-style competitions pair structured competition with coaching, accountability, and org-wide visibility. Managers can tie brackets to high-value selling behaviors like meetings set, pipeline created, or revenue generated, and reinforce execution through real-time insights and coaching conversations.

Instead of driving activity for activity's sake, Bracket Competitions operationalize the behaviors that move pipeline and revenue.

"Gamification as we know it is broken," said Jared Houghton, CEO of Ambition. "Point systems and leaderboards are great, but it's hard to drive change with those tools alone. Seller Activation is about giving managers a trusted execution system that creates top-down visibility, sharpens focus, and drives more meaningful coaching. Bracket Competitions are a great way to turn competitive energy into consistent performance."

Designed for Manager-Led Execution

Bracket Competitions allow managers to:

Launch structured, head-to-head competitions aligned to priority behaviors

Drive adoption around specific execution goals during critical periods

Pair competition with targeted coaching and shared visibility

Reinforce habits week over week, not just during a single sprint

Because competitions are embedded inside Ambition's performance system, they connect directly to TV displays, scorecards, and coaching workflows. This ensures that competition is not a standalone engagement tactic, but part of a continuous execution framework.

Fueling the Future of Seller Activation

Seller Activation centers behavior, motivation, and accountability. By combining structured activity drivers with coaching infrastructure, Ambition enables organizations to lift productivity, shorten ramp time, and empower confident leadership across revenue teams.

Bracket Competitions serve as a highly visible, high-energy entry point into that broader system, demonstrating how structured competition, when properly embedded, can drive lasting performance impact.

