Ambition Recognized in the Revenue Enablement Platforms Landscape

Independent report names Ambition in its overview of the revenue enablement market and notable vendors for 2026

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition, the execution operating system for leading revenue organizations, today announced its recognition in Forrester's The Revenue Enablement Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026.

In the report, Ambition self-reported the following extended use cases as the top three for which clients select them:

Engage sellers through usability and benefits, which includes things like AI-driven meeting insights and task automation, skill improvement tools, behavior analysis, and more

Help sales managers improve team performance, including tools to manage and measure enablement adoption and enabling data-driven leadership storytelling

Help sellers navigate multiple AI tools and data, which includes tools for improving AI accuracy and transparency, as well as AI-driven deal strategy recommendations

The report provides an overview of the revenue enablement platform market, outlining key use cases, market dynamics, and notable vendors that revenue, sales, and marketing leaders can consider as they evaluate solutions.

"Revenue leaders are under increasing pressure to improve productivity and predictability while managing complex go-to-market environments," said Jared Houghton, CEO of Ambition. "We built Ambition to operationalize execution through frontline managers, giving leaders visibility, accountability, and confidence before results lag. Being recognized in this Landscape reinforces, for us, the importance of systems that make execution measurable, repeatable, and scalable in an AI-driven world."

Forrester defines revenue enablement platforms as connected, agentic AI platforms that help B2B sales, marketing, and revenue enablement stakeholders optimize seller performance, sales integration, and bespoke training, content, and coaching. Ambition delivers best-in-class features to serve each of these needs, in addition to a broader suite of revenue execution functions like Performance and Conversational Intelligence.

Ambition believes this recognition reinforces their mission to eliminate the gap between revenue strategy and frontline execution by making it easy to tie rep coaching and behavior directly to leadership priorities.

To learn more and access the overview, visit: https://bit.ly/4qyjtHz

About Ambition

Ambition is the execution operating system for revenue organizations. Powered by AI and driven through frontline managers, Ambition helps revenue teams operationalize strategy through coaching, accountability, and real-time visibility that drives consistent execution. Lear more at ambition.com .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

