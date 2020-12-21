Ambition Named Industry Leader on G2 Winter 2021 Grid Reports, Hitting 12 Consecutive Quarters of Recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition , the leader in sales gamification and coaching software, announced its position as a market leader in the newly released G2 Winter 2021 Grid Report for the following categories: Sales Gamification Software , Sales Performance Management Software and Sales Coaching Software . The company was also recognized as a Momentum Index Leader for the Sales Gamification and Sales Performance Management categories, which highlights product growth over the past 12 months in the areas of web, social, employees and reviews.

For twelve consecutive quarters, Ambition has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Sales Performance Management Software and Sales Gamification Software report. The company has ranked as a Leader in G2's Momentum Report for seven consecutive quarters and in the Sales Coaching Software report for five consecutive quarters.

Ambition also received the following recognitions:





Easiest to Use product in the Usability Index, awarded for the highest Ease of Use rating in its category

Leader in Mid-Market Grid Report, recognized for high ratings from G2 users and substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores

Leader in Enterprise Grid Report, recognized for high ratings from G2 users and substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores

Users Love Us badge, awarded for collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars

"Mid-market and enterprise brands are turning to Ambition to invest in their sales teams and level up their business," said Brian Trautschold, co-founder and COO of Ambition. "As we've focused in on helping our customers effectively transform their approach to selling during the pandemic over the past year, to be recognized as a leader amongst other sales solutions is a true testament to the hard work of our team and the power of our product as a transformational solution in organizations."

This announcement follows Ambition's launch of an integration with Slack and ranking as #49 on the Top 50 of SaaS Magazine's Fastest Growing SaaS Companies of 2020 .

G2 Leaders are measured and determined based on two variables: high substantial satisfaction and high market presence scores. Their reviews are paired with their sentiment and commentary from users through their LinkedIn account or employer email credentials, creating an unbiased process.

For more information on the G2 Grid® Report and Ambition, please visit https://ambition.com/blog/entry/2020-12-17-g2-announcement/ .

About Ambition

Ambition is a sales management platform that syncs every sales department, data source, and performance metric on one easy system.

Ambition clarifies and publicizes real-time performance analytics for your entire sales organization. Using a drag-and-drop interface, non-technical sales leaders can build custom scorecards, contests, reports, and alerts.

We are the stand-alone enterprise leader on G2, endorsed by the Harvard Business Review, AA-ISP (the Global Inside Sales Organization), and USA Today as a proven solution for managing millennial sales teams.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for Ambition

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext 122

SOURCE Ambition

Related Links

http://ambition.com

