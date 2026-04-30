AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C, (the "Company") (Nasdaq: AHMA), a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider based in the United Arab Emirates (the "UAE"), today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 9.1% to US$20.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$18.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

increased by 9.1% to US$20.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$18.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. MICE management solution services revenue increased by 38.8% to US$17.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$12.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

increased by 38.8% to US$17.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$12.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Operating income increased by 23.2% to US$1.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

increased by 23.2% to US$1.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Net income increased by 28.5% to US$1.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Zhengang Tang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "2025 was a year of meaningful progress for our Company. We achieved full-year revenue of US$20.2 million, representing 9.1% year-over-year growth, driven by a 38.8% surge in MICE management solution services revenue to US$17.2 million, underscoring robust demand for cross-border corporate expansion and premium event management services in the UAE and broader international markets during 2025. These results reflect both the vitality of the global MICE sector and our team's consistent, strong execution. Looking ahead, we expect to extend our one-stop service ecosystem to new markets across Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and North America, deepen partnerships with various service providers, and drive high-quality, sustainable growth for all our stakeholders."

Ms. Li Zhang, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "Our financial results of 2025 fiscal year demonstrate the effectiveness of our focus on operational discipline and scalable growth. Revenue grew 9.1% year over year to US$20.2 million, with operating income and net income increasing 23.2% and 28.5%, respectively. This performance reflects a structural shift in our revenue mix as MICE management solution services now account for approximately 85% of total revenue, underlining our evolution toward a high-value, enterprise-focused business model. We believe our financial foundation, combined with our expanding geographic reach and service capabilities, positions us well to create long-term value."

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue increased by 9.1% to approximately US$20.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$18.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of increased MICE management solution services.

MICE management solution services revenue increased by 38.8% to US$17.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$12.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to rising demand for cross-border corporate expansion.

Cost of revenues increased by 7.5% to approximately US$15.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$14.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the increase of business scale.

Gross profit increased by 14.1% to approximately US$5.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$4.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Gross margin was 24.9%, compared with 23.8% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 4.9% to approximately US$1.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily attributable to rebates granted during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, aimed at maintaining customer relationships and expanding the market by encouraging existing customers to introduce new clients.

General and administrative expenses increased by 16.3% to approximately US$2.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by depreciation expense associated with audit fees and fixed assets newly acquired in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Operating income increased by 23.2% to US$1.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Net income increased by 28.5% to approximately US$1.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, from US$1.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the Company were US$0.04 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Cash Position and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of US$3.2 million, compared with US$1.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was US$0.5 million.

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

As a UAE-based MICE and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)







As of

December 31,

2025

As of

December 31,

2024





$

$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



2,868,138

986,768 Restricted cash



298,434

298,434 Accounts receivable, net



4,185,045

4,907,563 Prepayments and other current assets



2,622,836

1,893,288 Deferred offering costs



-

619,238 Amounts due from related parties



735,590

1,034,432 Total current assets



10,710,043

9,739,723











Non-current assets:









Equipment, net



1,639,271

138,263 Deferred tax assets



47,495

13,963 Right-of-use assets



127,398

98,852 Held-to-Maturity Investments



2,528,278

- Total non-current assets



4,342,442

251,078 Total assets



15,052,485

9,990,801











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



839,502

2,875,953 Amounts due to related party



514,761

39,566 Advance from customers



663,369

303,673 Operating lease liabilities, current



110,970

84,826 Income tax payable



239,219

109,454 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



192,797

202,798 Total current liabilities



2,560,618

3,616,270











Total liabilities



2,560,618

3,616,270

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)







As of

December 31,

2025

As of

December 31,

2024





$

$ Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 399,966,500,000 Class A

shares authorized; 10,965,000 and 9,240,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024*



1

1 Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 100,033,500,000 Class B

shares authorized; 18,760,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024*



2

2 Subscription receivable



(3)

(3) Additional paid-in capital



4,975,868

81,688 Retained earnings



7,515,999

6,292,843 Total shareholders' equity



12,491,867

6,374,531 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



15,052,485

9,990,801

____________ * Giving retroactive effect to the 9,240,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 18,760,000 Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding following the share subdivision and share surrender on February 18, 2025, starting from the earliest period presented.

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)





For the Year Ended

December 31,



2025

2024



$

$









Revenue

20,229,180

18,543,447 Cost of revenue

(15,200,653)

(14,137,109) Gross profit

5,028,527

4,406,338









Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing

(1,552,533)

(1,479,606) General and administrative

(2,184,916)

(1,879,314) Total operating expenses

(3,737,449)

(3,358,920)









Operating income

1,291,078

1,047,418









Interest income /(expenses), net

39,400

(8,347) Other income, net

9,769

7,285 Income before income taxes

1,340,247

1,046,356 Income tax expenses

(117,091)

(95,491) Net income

1,223,156

950,865









Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company







Basic and diluted

0.04

0.03









Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per share







Class A and Class B ordinary shares – Basic and diluted*

28,335,548

28,000,000

____________ * Giving retroactive effect to the 9,240,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 18,760,000 Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding following the share subdivision and share surrender on February 18, 2025, starting from the earliest period presented.

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$"))





For the Year

Ended December 31,



2025

2024



$

$









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

1,223,156

950,865 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation of equipment

97,773

42,410 Amortization of right-of-use assets

165,456

153,645 Allowance for credit loss

370,175

86,754 Disposal of property plant, equipment

1,507

- Deferred tax expenses

(33,532)

(13,963)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

349,801

630,806 Amount due from related parties

298,842

188,339 Prepayment and other current assets

(727,005)

(215,492) Accounts payable

(2,036,451)

(757,058) Operating lease liabilities

(167,858)

(151,951) Advance from customers

359,696

161,364 Amounts due to related party

475,195

7,520 Income tax payables

129,765

109,454 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(10,002)

(21,994) Net cash provided by operating activities

496,518

1,170,699









Cash flows from investing activity:







Purchase of equipment

(1,600,288)

(45,211) Payments for held-to-maturity investments

(2,528,278)

- Net cash used in investing activity

(4,128,566)

(45,211)









Cash flows from financing activity:







Proceeds from issuance of share capital

6,028,243

- Payments of Deferred offering costs

-

(619,238) Payments of offering cost

(514,825)

- Net cash used in financing activities

5,513,418

(619,238) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,881,370

506,250 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

1,285,202

778,952 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

3,166,572

1,285,202

SOURCE AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C