Ambition's Inaugural Summit Brings Leading Sales Experts To Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, sales leaders from enterprise companies across the globe will converge on Music City for Ambition's inaugural sales summit.

Ambition, the leading sales performance management platform, structured the one-day conference to focus on every aspect of coaching reps to success. Speakers and attendees include sales leaders from brands such as ADP, Verizon, Waste Management, Xactly, Salesforce, Houzz, Eventbrite, Atlanta Braves, Demandbase, Outreach and more.

"At Ambition, we know that sales coaching is the difference between an average sales team and an elite one," said Travis Truett, Ambition's CEO. "Among our network of customers and partners, there's an incredible number of thought leaders who are shaping the future of sales and sales coaching. We wanted to tap their knowledge and experience for the benefit of other Ambition customers and friends — because they're all asking the same question: how can we take our sales teams to the next level?"

Summit attendees will hear the latest best practices, tips and tricks surrounding sales leadership, and they will have a front-row seat to Ambition's product roadmap. The event will also double as a networking opportunity so that attendees can share their own questions and knowledge with each other.

Panel discussion topics will include:

Defining, Debunking and Discussing the State of Modern Sales: Sahil Mansuri, CEO of Bravado, will lead this discussion all about using data while maintaining a human touch.

How to Personalize Emails and Calls at Scale: Becc Holland of Chorus.ai will explain how to pivot from a "volume-based" messaging strategy to an "all tailored, all the time" strategy at scale.

From Coaching to KPIs: How Metric-Driven Sales Teams Create Winning Cultures: Ambition co-founder Brian Trautschold will outline how to use real-time data to make lasting, incremental management decisions that will move the needle and motivate your reps like never before.

"The sales world is changing at such a rapid pace that it often feels impossible to keep up," said Brian Trautschold. "The speakers and quality of content that are going to be featured have made the Ambition Customer Summit one of the can't-miss events of the year. Every attendee will take actionable learnings back to their team and make a measurable impact on Q4 goals and 2020 pipeline. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

For more information about the Ambition Customer Summit, visit www.ambition.com/customer-summit

About Ambition

Ambition is how sales managers develop world-class sales teams. We sync with the tools in your tech stack to give you a full picture every rep's performance, 24/7. Enterprise sales teams across the globe use Ambition to optimize their 1:1s, course correct in real time, and gamify their sales process. Stop managing, and start coaching with Ambition.

