AMBOSS Acquires NEJM Knowledge+ from NEJM Group, Setting a New Standard in Medical Education and Clinical Practice

AMBOSS, the leading clinical resource for residents, proudly announces its recent acquisition of NEJM Knowledge+, a learning and assessment tool for clinicians created by NEJM Group, publishers of the New England Journal of Medicine and other prominent medical resources for physicians and other health professionals. This marks a significant milestone for AMBOSS and for the practice of evidence-based medicine worldwide.

Integrating NEJM Knowledge+ with AMBOSS's clinical decision support tool offers an unparalleled resource for modern healthcare professionals who expect easily accessible and actionable medical information to build their knowledge base and drive clinical decision-making throughout their career — from medical school through clinical practice.

With this acquisition NEJM Group and AMBOSS reaffirm their commitment to enhancing medical education & clinical practice

Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals

AMBOSS is renowned for its expert medical library, intuitive learning platform, and user interface designed to easily obtain and retain medical knowledge. Already an established leader of knowledge platforms in US medical schools and used by the majority of medical students, AMBOSS is now transforming residency, with 25% of first-year US residents relying on it to provide excellent patient care. The acquisition of NEJM Knowledge+ is a leap forward in realizing the vision of a fully integrated platform where board exam preparation and clinical practice converge seamlessly.

"We are really excited to bring NEJM Knowledge+ into the AMBOSS family," said Dr. Madjid Salimi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AMBOSS. "It's an honor to have the confidence of NEJM Group leadership in our ability to build on their success in providing exceptional educational resources for clinicians."

A Unified Vision for the Future of Clinical Training

NEJM Group has been recognized as the global leader in the creation and distribution of the latest and highest quality medical information. In 2014, they released NEJM Knowledge+, an adaptive-learning board preparation question bank that is now trusted by over 500 residency programs in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, and Pediatrics.

"NEJM Group has always been at the forefront of disseminating medical knowledge and improving patient care," said David Sampson, Vice President, Chief Publishing Officer of NEJM Group. "This new chapter is a natural progression of our mission, with AMBOSS being ideally positioned to expand the reach of NEJM Knowledge+."

Looking Ahead

Through this acquisition, AMBOSS and NEJM Group reaffirm their commitment to enhancing medical education and clinical practice. Healthcare professionals and students can look forward to benefiting from an all-encompassing platform that offers personalized learning experiences and point-of-care clinical knowledge designed to support their journey at every stage.



About AMBOSS

Founded in 2012 by a team of physicians, AMBOSS is a global medical knowledge platform that has fundamentally changed the way medical know-how is acquired and utilized at the point of care. With an emphasis on high-quality content, innovative technology, and a user-centered approach, the company has grown its international team to over 500 physicians, scientists, and software engineers. AMBOSS counts more than 1 million users across 170 countries. For more information, visit www.amboss.com

About NEJM Group

NEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice and professional development designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives and others in medicine and health care. NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM AI, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Resident 360, NEJM Yi Xue Qian Yan and NEJM Career Center. NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society. For more information visit www.nejmgroup.org .

