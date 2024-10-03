AMBOSS Acquires Novaheal to Strengthen Its Position in the German nursing market and as a Hub for Healthcare Talent and Knowledge

BERLIN, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBOSS, the leading medical knowledge and learning platform in Germany, has announced its acquisition of Novaheal, a pioneering EdTech start-up that developed an innovative platform for nursing education. This acquisition positions AMBOSS as a comprehensive digital partner for the two largest healthcare professions – physicians and nurses – providing them with professional tools for education, training, and daily practice.

The acquisition aligns with AMBOSS's vision of empowering healthcare professionals from the beginning of their careers, offering continuous support through digital knowledge solutions tailored to their unique needs. With more than 1.7 million healthcare professionals working in nursing in Germany alone, AMBOSS is making significant strides toward addressing the global workforce shortage in healthcare by streamlining and enhancing interprofessional collaboration.

A Strategic Move to Grow Across Geographies and Target Audiences

The addition of Novaheal allows AMBOSS to further strengthen its position in the nursing sector. By integrating Novaheal's specialized training resources for nursing professionals into its platform, AMBOSS now caters to a broader range of users – from medical students to practicing clinicians and from nursing students to nurses.

"With Novaheal, we gain a highly complementary product that aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting healthcare professionals throughout their entire career journey," said Dr. Sievert Weiss, Co-Founder and Medical Director of AMBOSS. "Together with Novaheal's team, we are creating a comprehensive ecosystem where professionals in medicine and nursing can access tailored knowledge, improve collaboration, and ultimately deliver better patient care."

A Trusted Partner for High-Quality Products and Teams

AMBOSS is more than just a product provider – it is a partner for high-quality products and teams working together toward a larger mission. Both Novaheal and AMBOSS share a common goal: to improve the education and training of healthcare professionals, enabling them to offer the highest standard of care.

"Joining forces with AMBOSS creates powerful synergies between nursing and medical education," said Samuel Bongartz, Co-Founder and CSO of Novaheal. "We are now better equipped to deliver comprehensive resources that address the unique challenges faced by healthcare workers. Our combined expertise and shared vision will allow us to continue innovating in healthcare education, ensuring professionals have access to the tools they need, wherever they are in their careers."

Novaheal, widely recognized as the leading platform for nursing student education in Germany, offers hands-on learning materials, detailed training modules, and personalized learning paths, helping trainees become well-qualified healthcare professionals. By joining AMBOSS, Novaheal can leverage its partner's extensive reach and expertise to scale its impact on the nursing profession both in Germany and internationally.

A Future of Growth and Collaboration

AMBOSS's latest acquisition is part of its ongoing growth strategy, which includes expanding its user base across geographies and healthcare sectors. Already used by over 90% of medical students in Germany and tens of thousands of practicing doctors globally, AMBOSS is positioned to lead the charge in transforming healthcare education by integrating medical and nursing knowledge into a unified platform.

Earlier this year, AMBOSS made another key acquisition with NEJM Knowledge+, further solidifying its role as a leading partner in high-quality, evidence-based learning solutions in the US. This move builds on AMBOSS's strategy to grow internationally and expand its offering across multiple healthcare professions and geographies.

With the recent acquisition of Novaheal AMBOSS positions themselves not only as a partner to all healthcare professionals but also as a partner and mentor to young med tech entrepreneurs to build new great products for the medical community.

As AMBOSS continues to grow and invest in high-quality products and teams, it remains committed to creating innovative solutions that make healthcare professionals' lives easier, improving patient care, and addressing the global healthcare workforce shortage.

About AMBOSS

AMBOSS was founded in 2012 by a team of physicians and is a digital platform that delivers medical knowledge in seconds. Today, one in four doctors in Germany relies on this digital co-pilot for clinical decision-making, thanks to its precise, guideline-based recommendations. Over 500 hospitals in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland already trust the combination of high-quality editorial content and innovative, user-centric product solutions. For more information, visit www.amboss.com.

About Novaheal

Novaheal was founded in 2021 by a team of nurses, nursing educators, and nursing scientists, offering a digital platform specifically designed for nursing education and newly certified nurses. Numerous educational and healthcare institutions, as well as hospitals and nursing services, use Novaheal to enhance the training and continuous education of nursing professionals. This includes Germany's largest nursing school, the Berlin Education Campus for Healthcare Professions (BBG). For more information, visit www.novaheal.de.

