Ambow Education Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 6.0% to US$17.7 million from US$16.7 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was due primarily to higher student enrollment for the 2018-2019 academic year.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 6.0% to from in the same period of 2018. This increase was due primarily to higher student enrollment for the 2018-2019 academic year. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 slightly increased to US$5.8 million from US$5.6 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 32.8%, compared with 33.5% for the first quarter of 2018.

for the first quarter of 2019 slightly increased to from in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 32.8%, compared with 33.5% for the first quarter of 2018. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 27.1% to US$8.9 million from US$7.0 million for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to the additional investments to set up education-to-employment service centers.

for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 27.1% to from for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to the additional investments to set up education-to-employment service centers. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$3.5 million , or US$0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$1.1 million , or US$0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter is always a traditionally soft quarter for the Company due to school closures for winter break.

was , or per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of , or per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter is always a traditionally soft quarter for the Company due to school closures for winter break. As of March 31, 2019 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$48.3 million , comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$23.3 million , short-term investments of US$20.9 million , and restricted cash of US$4.1 million .

, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of , comprised of cash and cash equivalents of , short-term investments of , and restricted cash of . As of March 31, 2019 , the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$22.1 million , representing a 22.1% increase from US$18.1 million as of December 31, 2018 , mainly attributable to the tuition and course fees collected in the K-12 business segment for the 2018-2019 academic year, the increase in deferred revenue collected from our service centers and the tuition fees collected at Bay State College for the spring semester of 2019.

"2019 will be a transformational year for Ambow, we're excited over our 2019 outlook and the opportunities afforded to us in the cross-border education market. Combining the momentum of the last 12 months; from going public to the launches of a college cross-border program and mutual credit recognition alliance between Chinese and U.S. colleges, we have the necessary infrastructure in place to further our mission, which is to address critical demands in the education market and bridge the gaps between higher education and career aspirations of students," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue to strengthen capabilities in the education technology and service space, and expand our international reach through a series of agreements and program launches including: the signing of a collaborative agreement with ITU to jointly develop a cross-border U.S. master's degree curriculum and a partnership with GCQA to establish a credit recognition alliance between Chinese and U.S. colleges. We are pleased to have set a good foundation in order to build up progressive developments for the year ahead," concluded Dr. Huang.

The Company's first quarter 2019 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Adoption of ASC 842 Leases

On February 25, 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, Leases. The new standard creates Topic 842, Leases, in the FASB Accounting Standard Codification and supersedes FASB ASC 840, Leases. It requires a lessee to recognize the assets and liabilities that arise from operating and finance leases. Accordingly a lessee should recognize in the statement of financial position a liability to make lease payments (the lease liability) and a right-of-use asset ("ROU asset") representing its right to use the underlying asset for the lease term. We adopted this guidance in the first quarter of 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, and elected the optional transition method that permits adoption of the new standard prospectively, as of the effective date, without adjusting comparative periods presented. Adoption of the standard resulted in the recognition of US$5.7 million of operating lease ROU asset current, US$0.1 million of finance lease ROU asset current, US$15.0 million of operating lease ROU asset non-current, US$0.9 million of finance lease ROU asset non-current, US$5.0 million of operating lease liabilities current, and US$16.9 million of operating lease liabilities non-current on the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 at adoption related to classrooms, dormitories, service campus and centers, and other operational and office space.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.7112 as of March 29, 2019; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2018 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.2726 as of March 30, 2018; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2018 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.8755 as of December 31, 2018. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)























As of March 31,

As of December 31,







2019

2018







US$

RMB

RMB

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



23,311

156,447

211,436

Restricted cash



4,136

27,757

30,072

Short term investments, available for sale



7,496

50,308

47,208

Short term investments, held to maturity



13,410

90,000

70,000

Accounts receivable, net



2,523

16,932

18,132

Amounts due from related parties



235

1,577

1,105

Prepaid and other current assets, net



20,134

135,125

134,770

Loan receivable, current



6,359

42,677

42,677

Operating lease right-of-use asset, current



5,650

37,915

-

Finance lease right-of-use asset, current



89

600

-

Total current assets



83,343

559,338

555,400

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



23,245

156,005

165,933

Land use rights, net



267

1,793

1,804

Intangible assets, net



8,813

59,145

92,412

Goodwill



10,902

73,166

73,166

Deferred tax assets, net



1,346

9,038

10,240

Operating lease right-of-use asset, non-current



15,016

100,778

-

Finance lease right-of-use asset, non-current



939

6,300

-

Other non-current assets, net



2,594

17,408

11,264



















Total non-current assets



63,122

423,633

354,819



















Total assets



146,465

982,971

910,219



















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Deferred revenue *



22,131

148,523

124,250

Accounts payable *



1,827

12,277

13,583

Accrued and other liabilities *



27,121

181,881

256,325

Borrow from third party, current



6,000

40,401

41,179

Income taxes payable *



31,423

210,883

207,114

Amounts due to related parties *



434

2,911

2,696

Operating lease liability, current *



5,046

33,865

-

Total current liabilities



93,982

630,741

645,147

Non-current liabilities:















Consideration payable for acquisitions



197

1,322

1,322

Other non-current liabilities



-

-

979

Operating lease liability, non-current *



16,907

113,467

-



















Total non-current liabilities



17,104

114,789

2,301



















Total liabilities



111,086

745,530

647,448



















EQUITY















Preferred shares















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2018 and March 31, 2019)



-

-

-

Class A Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

66,666,667 shares authorized, 38,756,289

and 38,784,935 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and

March 31, 2019, respectively)



109

729

728

Class C Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019,

respectively)



13

90

90

Additional paid-in capital



522,707

3,507,994

3,507,123

Statutory reserve



3,002

20,149

20,149

Accumulated deficit



(491,059)

(3,295,594)

(3,271,838)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



887

5,952

8,305

Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity



35,659

239,320

264,557

Non-controlling interests



(280)

(1,879)

(1,786)

Total equity



35,379

237,441

262,771

Total liabilities and equity



146,465

982,971

910,219



















* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

















Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity

































Retained



Accumulated



















Class A Ordinary



Class C Ordinary



Additional









Earnings



other



Non-













shares



shares



paid-in



Statutory



(Accumulated



comprehensive



controlling



Total







Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



reserves



deficit)



income



Interest



Equity













RMB









RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB

Balance as of January 1, 2019





38,756,289





728





4,708,415





90





3,507,123





20,149





(3,271,838)



8,305







(1,786)





262,771

Share-based compensation





-





-





-





-





872





-





-



-







-





872

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award





28,646





1





-





-





(1)





-





-



-







-





-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



(2,428)







-





(2,428)

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



75







-





75

Net loss





-





-





-





-





-





-





(23,756)



-







(93)





(23,849)

Balance as of March 31,

2019





38,784,935





729





4,708,415





90





3,507,994





20,149





(3,295,594)



5,952







(1,879)





237,441









































































































































































Balance as of January 1,

2018





34,206,939





640





4,708,415





90





3,456,307





20,036





(3,316,715)



6,876







(1,275)





165,959

Share-based compensation





-





-





-





-





616





-





-



-







-





616

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award





30,187





1





-





-





(1)





-





-



-







-





-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



3,276







-





3,276

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



64







-





64

Deregistration of

subsidiaries





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



-







(9)





(9)

Net (loss)/income





-





-





-





-





-





-





(7,062)



-







93





(6,969)

Balance as of March 31,

2018





34,237,126





641





4,708,415





90





3,456,922





20,036





(3,323,777)



10,126







(1,191)





162,937











































































































































































AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





For the three months ended March 31,



2019

2019

2018



US$

RMB

RMB













NET REVENUES











Educational program and services

17,610

118,185

101,411 Intelligent program and services

69

461

3,368 Total net revenues

17,679

118,646

104,779 COST OF REVENUES











Educational program and services

(11,652)

(78,197)

(68,076) Intelligent program and services

(277)

(1,858)

(1,426) Total cost of revenues

(11,929)

(80,055)

(69,502)













GROSS PROFIT

5,750

38,591

35,277 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

(2,099)

(14,088)

(10,205) General and administrative

(6,797)

(45,618)

(33,292) Research and development

(25)

(168)

(443) Total operating expenses

(8,921)

(59,874)

(43,940)













OPERATING LOSS

(3,171)

(21,283)

(8,663)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)











Interest income

58

388

2,090 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

(5)

(31)

14 Other income, net

98

660

214 Gain from deregistration of subsidiaries

191

1,279

2,797 Gain on sale of investment available for sale

42

279

298 Total other income

384

2,575

5,413













LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING INTEREST

(2,787)

(18,708)

(3,250) Income tax expense

(766)

(5,141)

(3,719)













NET LOSS

(3,553)

(23,849)

(6,969) Less: Net (loss)/ income attributable to non-

controlling interest

(14)

(93)

93













NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS

(3,539)

(23,756)

(7,062)













NET LOSS

(3,553)

(23,849)

(6,969)













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET

OF TAX











Foreign currency translation adjustments

(362)

(2,428)

3,276 Unrealized gains on short term investments











Unrealized holding gains arising during period

42

280

207 Less: reclassification adjustment for gains

included in net income

31

205

143 Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(351)

(2,353)

3,340













TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(3,904)

(26,202)

(3,629) Net loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.08)

(0.55)

(0.18)













Weighted average shares used in calculating

basic and diluted net loss per share

43,474,571

43,474,571

38,925,752

Discussion of Segment Operations







For the three months ended March 31,



2019

2019

2018



US$

RMB

RMB



(All amounts in thousands) NET REVENUES











K-12 Schools * 9,505

63,793

52,177

College Preparation & CE Programs * 8,174

54,853

52,602

Total net revenues 17,679

118,646

104,779

COST OF REVENUES











K-12 Schools * (6,302)

(42,296)

(36,106)

College Preparation & CE Programs * (5,627)

(37,759)

(33,396)

Total cost of revenues (11,929)

(80,055)

(69,502)

GROSS PROFIT











K-12 Schools * 3,203

21,497

16,071

College Preparation & CE Programs * 2,547

17,094

19,206

Total gross profit 5,750

38,591

35,277















* Ambow previously had three reportable segments, including Better School, Better Job and Others for the years before 2019. In

2019, along with the shift of business development focus, Ambow changed its management approach in the way to organize

reportable segments to make operating decisions and assess performance. New reportable segments include K-12 schools and

College Preparation & CE Programs, which provide K-12 educational service and tutoring and vocational educational services

respectively.

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.