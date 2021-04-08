Ambow Education Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

BEIJING, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and audited financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

"In the fourth quarter of 2020, we remained focused and diligent in our efforts to help students achieve positive learning outcomes, especially as they navigate these challenging times," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're pleased to report improved operating profitability in the fourth quarter, driven by healthy top-line performance and effective control over operating costs and expenses. Notably, gross margin increased 590 basis points year-over-year to 38.1%, reflecting the resilience of our business model in the wake of a weakened global economy due to COVID-19. With two decades of experience in education technology under our belt and powerful growth initiatives in place, we are confident in our ability to drive solid growth and further cement our leading position in China's career enhancement market."

"We recognize the increasingly pivotal role of advanced technologies and solutions as these uncertain times have reshaped the way education is delivered and received. The outbreak of COVID-19 further accelerated the integration of technology into classroom learning and significantly boosted the demand for online education from both students and education professionals. Through innovative solutions such as Huanyujun Education Hub, we are cultivating an online-to-offline education ecosystem that is built on cloud-based infrastructure to empower teaching and address both in-school and after-school learning needs. In December 2020, Ambow won approval to establish a postdoctoral scientific research workstation specialized in next-generation education tech research and development, a further testament to our strong capabilities in technology advancement and innovation. Heading into 2021, we look forward to executing our growth initiatives with the goal of consistently driving shareholder value," concluded Dr. Huang.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 remained flat at RMB173.5 million ( US$26.6 million ) compared to RMB173.3 million in the same period of 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 remained flat at ( ) compared to in the same period of 2019. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 18.7% to RMB66.1 million ( US$10.1 million ) from RMB55.7 million in the same period of 2019. Gross profit margin was 38.1%, compared with 32.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increases in gross profit and gross profit margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost management.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 18.7% to ( ) from in the same period of 2019. Gross profit margin was 38.1%, compared with 32.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increases in gross profit and gross profit margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost management. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 11.7% to RMB62.8 million ( US$9.6 million ) from RMB71.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency, partially offset by operating expenses related to NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired in the first quarter of 2020.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 11.7% to ( ) from in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency, partially offset by operating expenses related to NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired in the first quarter of 2020. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB3.3 million ( US$0.5 million ), compared to operating loss of RMB15.4 million in the same period of 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ( ), compared to operating loss of in the same period of 2019. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB11.0 million ( US$1.7 million ), or RMB0.23 (US$0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB12.2 million , or RMB0.28 (US$0.04) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

was ( ), or per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of , or per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. As of December 31, 2020 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB282.5 million ( US$43.3 million ), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB118.8 million ( US$18.2 million ), restricted cash of RMB0.8 million ( US$0.1 million ) and short-term investments of RMB162.9 million ( US$25.0 million ).

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 8.9% to RMB532.0 million ( US$81.5 million ) from RMB583.9 million in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to fewer boarding and other ancillary services provided for K-12 schools, and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers, training offices and college campuses as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. This was partially offset by the revenues from NewSchool.

for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 8.9% to ( ) from in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to fewer boarding and other ancillary services provided for K-12 schools, and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers, training offices and college campuses as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. This was partially offset by the revenues from NewSchool. Gross profit for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 25.9% to RMB144.5 million ( US$22.1 million ) from RMB195.0 million in 2019. Gross profit margin was 27.2%, compared with 33.4% in 2019. The decreases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue while keeping cost deployment to weather the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 25.9% to ( ) from in 2019. Gross profit margin was 27.2%, compared with 33.4% in 2019. The decreases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue while keeping cost deployment to weather the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Operating expenses for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 8.1% to RMB269.0 million ( US$41.2 million ) from RMB292.7 million in 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower expenditures due to the temporary suspension of operations at training offices and tutoring centers during the period as part of the national pandemic containment efforts and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency. The decrease was partially offset by NewSchool's operating expenses.

for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 8.1% to ( ) from in 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower expenditures due to the temporary suspension of operations at training offices and tutoring centers during the period as part of the national pandemic containment efforts and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency. The decrease was partially offset by NewSchool's operating expenses. Operating loss for fiscal year 2020 was RMB124.6 million ( US$19.1 million ), compared to operating loss of RMB97.7 million in 2019.

for fiscal year 2020 was ( ), compared to operating loss of in 2019. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB62.7 million ( US$9.6 million ), or RMB1.41 (US$0.22) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB99.9 million , or RMB2.30 (US$0.33) per basic and diluted share, in 2019.

The Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K and Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.9618 as of December 31, 2019. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86-10-6206-8000

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of December 31,

As of December 31,







2020

2019







US$

RMB

RMB

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



18,210

118,821

157,600

Restricted cash



126

824

-

Short term investments, available for sale



18,062

117,854

57,487

Short term investments, held to maturity



6,897

45,000

31,000

Accounts receivable, net



3,214

20,972

17,939

Amounts due from related parties



463

3,024

2,318

Prepaid and other current assets, net



18,028

117,634

133,296

Total current assets



65,000

424,129

399,640

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



22,144

144,492

157,463

Land use rights, net



263

1,715

1,759

Intangible assets, net



8,400

54,808

56,607

Goodwill



3,940

25,710

60,353

Deferred tax assets, net



971

6,338

10,195

Operating lease right-of-use asset



37,948

247,608

257,361

Finance lease right-of-use asset



897

5,850

6,450

Other non-current assets, net



21,313

139,067

70,971

Total non-current assets



95,876

625,588

621,159



















Total assets



160,876

1,049,717

1,020,799



















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowing *



1,533

10,000

-

Deferred revenue *



25,088

163,699

165,111

Accounts payable *



2,976

19,423

14,718

Accrued and other liabilities *



32,121

209,590

192,957

Income taxes payable, current *



28,297

184,638

180,715

Amounts due to related parties *



390

2,543

1,971

Operating lease liability, current *



8,230

53,702

53,512

Total current liabilities



98,635

643,595

608,984

Non-current liabilities:















Long-term borrowing



1,470

9,594

-

Other non-current liabilities *



45

292

-

Income taxes payable, non-current *



5,328

34,763

32,152

Operating lease liability, non-current *



33,765

220,319

216,067

Total non-current liabilities



40,608

264,968

248,219



















Total liabilities



139,243

908,563

857,203



















EQUITY















Preferred shares















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares

authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and 2020)



-

-

-

Class A Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

66,666,667 shares authorized, 38,858,199

and 41,923,276 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and

2020, respectively)



122

794

730

Class C Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively)



14

90

90

Additional paid-in capital



543,306

3,545,073

3,508,745

Statutory reserve



645

4,210

20,185

Accumulated deficit



(524,007)

(3,419,146)

(3,371,815)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,855

12,101

6,341

Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity



21,935

143,122

164,276

Non-controlling interests



(302)

(1,968)

(680)

Total equity



21,633

141,154

163,596

Total liabilities and equity



160,876

1,049,717

1,020,799



















* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the years ended December 31,

For the three months ended December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

Audited

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited























NET REVENUES





















Educational program and

services 80,571

525,727

582,706

25,690

167,629

173,339 Intelligent program and

services 958

6,253

1,203

904

5,901

10 Total net revenues 81,529

531,980

583,909

26,594

173,530

173,349 COST OF REVENUES





















Educational program and

services (58,172)

(379,571)

(383,635)

(15,615)

(101,888)

(118,181) Intelligent program and

services (1,214)

(7,919)

(5,259)

(855)

(5,579)

559 Total cost of revenues (59,386)

(387,490)

(388,894)

(16,470)

(107,467)

(117,622)























GROSS PROFIT 22,143

144,490

195,015

10,124

66,063

55,727 Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing (8,024)

(52,355)

(55,721)

(2,221)

(14,494)

(14,943) General and administrative (26,710)

(174,283)

(194,417)

(7,211)

(47,053)

(53,907) Research and development (874)

(5,703)

(3,793)

(191)

(1,247)

(2,238) Impairment loss (5,624)

(36,699)

(38,754)

-

-

- Total operating expenses (41,232)

(269,040)

(292,685)

(9,623)

(62,794)

(71,088)























OPERATING (LOSS)

INCOME (19,089)

(124,550)

(97,670)

501

3,269

(15,361)























OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES)





















Interest income, net 1,456

9,501

5,379

360

2,351

2,036 Foreign exchange gain (loss),

net 150

980

23

145

949

(23) Other (loss) income, net (191)

(1,244)

396

(319)

(2,084)

203 Gain from derecognition of

liabilities 602

3,926

-

602

3,926

- Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 608

3,967

1,841

-

-

- Gain on disposal of

subsidiaries 115

752

-

-

-

562 Gain on the bargain purchase 6,172

40,273

-

-

-

- Gain from fair value change of

contingent consideration

payable -

-

1,322

-

-

1,322 Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 533

3,476

1,200

153

999

778 Total other income 9,445

61,631

10,161

941

6,141

4,878 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE

INCOME TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST (9,644)

(62,919)

(87,509)

1,442

9,410

(10,483) Income tax (expense) benefit (163)

(1,062)

(12,917)

205

1,337

(1,885)























NET (LOSS) INCOME (9,807)

(63,981)

(100,426)

1,647

10,747

(12,368) Less: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (194)

(1,269)

(485)

(35)

(229)

(216)























NET (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS (9,613)

(62,712)

(99,941)

1,682

10,976

(12,152)























NET (LOSS) INCOME (9,807)

(63,981)

(100,426)

1,647

10,747

(12,368)























OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME, NET OF TAX





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments 955

6,234

(2,924)

(689)

(4,497)

343 Unrealized gains on short term

investments





















Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 377

2,458

2,046

144

940

808 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 449

2,932

1,086

118

771

597 Other comprehensive income

(loss) 883

5,760

(1,964)

(663)

(4,328)

554























TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME (8,924)

(58,221)

(102,390)

984

6,419

(11,814)























Net (loss) income per share –

basic and diluted (0.22)

(1.41)

(2.30)

0.04

0.23

(0.28)























Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic and

diluted net (loss) income

per share 44,372,326

44,372,326

43,505,175

46,721,812

46,721,812

43,529,884

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)















































Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity









































Accumulated













Class A Ordinary Class C Ordinary

Additional









other

Non-









shares

shares

paid-in

Statutory

Accumulated comprehensive controlling

Total





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

reserves

deficit

income

Interest

Equity









RMB





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Balance as of January 1,

2020

38,858,199

730

4,708,415

90

3,508,745

20,185

(3,371,815)

6,341

(680)

163,596

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

238

-

-

-

-

238

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award

12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

433

-

433

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

154

-

154

Impact on adoption of ASC

326

-

-

-

-

-

-

(594)

-

-

(594)

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,039

-

(412)

5,627

Balance as of March 31,

2020

38,870,699

730

4,708,415

90

3,508,983

20,185

(3,366,370)

6,928

(1,092)

169,454

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

242

-

-

-

-

242

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award

12,500

1

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,895

-

7,895

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

118

-

118

Deregistration of

subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

(15,473)

15,473

-

-

-

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,807

-

(296)

4,511

Balance as of June 30,

2020

38,883,199

731

4,708,415

90

3,509,224

4,712

(3,346,090)

14,941

(1,388)

182,220

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

239

-

-

-

-

239

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award

12,501

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,403

-

2,403

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(915)

-

(915)

Deregistration of subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16)

(16)

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

(133)

(502)

502

-

-

(133)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(84,534)

-

(332)

(84,866)

Balance as of

September 30, 2020

38,895,700

731

4,708,415

90

3,509,330

4,210

(3,430,122)

16,429

(1,736)

98,932

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

228

-

-

-

-

228

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award

12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of ordinary shares

in a registered direct

offering

3,015,076

63

-

-

35,515

-

-

-

-

35,578

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,497)

-

(4,497)

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

169

-

169

Deregistration of subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

(3)

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,976

-

(229)

10,747

Balance as of

December 31, 2020

41,923,276

794

4,708,415

90

3,545,073

4,210

(3,419,146)

12,101

(1,968)

141,154













































Balance as of January 1,

2019

38,756,289

794

4,708,415

90

3,507,123

20,149

(3,271,838)

8,305

(1,786)

262,771

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

872

-

-

-

-

872

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award

28,646

1

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,428)

-

(2,428)

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

75

-

75

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(23,756)

-

(93)

(23,849)

Balance as of March 31,

2019

38,784,935

729

4,708,415

90

3,507,994

20,149

(3,295,594)

5,952

(1,879)

237,441

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

266

-

-

-

-

266

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award

19,097

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(746)

-

(746)

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

173

-

173

Addition of noncontrolling

interests resulting from

new subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

502

502

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,778

-

(180)

8,598

Balance as of June 30,

2019

38,804,032

729

4,708,415

90

3,508,260

20,149

(3,286,816)

5,379

(1,557)

246,234

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

244

-

-

-

-

244

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(93)

-

(93)

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

501

-

501

Net (loss) / income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(72,811)

-

4

(72,807)

Balance as of

September 30, 2019

38,804,032

729

4,708,415

90

3,508,504

20,149

(3,359,627)

5,787

(1,553)

174,079

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

242

-

-

-

-

242

Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award

54,167

1

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

343

-

343

Appropriation to statutory

reserves

-

-

-

-

-

36

(36)

-

-

-

Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

211

-

211

Deregistration of

subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

306

306

Noncontrolling interests

from new subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

783

783

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12,152)

-

(216)

(12,368)

Balance as of

December 31, 2019

38,858,199

730

4,708,415

90

3,508,745

20,185

(3,371,815)

6,341

(680)

163,596



Discussion of Segment Operations (All amounts in thousands)



For the years ended December 31,

For the three months ended December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















K-12 Schools 44,680

291,539

313,747

16,210

105,773

110,533 CP&CE Programs 36,849

240,441

270,162

10,384

67,757

62,816 Total net revenues 81,529

531,980

583,909

26,594

173,530

173,349 COST OF REVENUES





















K-12 Schools (28,909)

(188,628)

(197,064)

(10,522)

(68,656)

(68,177) CP&CE Programs (30,477)

(198,862)

(191,830)

(5,948)

(38,811)

(49,445) Total cost of revenues (59,386)

(387,490)

(388,894)

(16,470)

(107,467)

(117,622) GROSS PROFIT





















K-12 Schools 15,771

102,911

116,683

5,688

37,117

42,356 CP&CE Programs 6,372

41,579

78,332

4,436

28,946

13,371 Total gross profit 22,143

144,490

195,015

10,124

66,063

55,727

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

