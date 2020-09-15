Ambow Education Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020.

Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since various measures that the Chinese government implemented to constrain the COVID-19 outbreak were gradually relaxed during the second quarter, the majority of our schools, tutoring centers and training offices reopened with operations gradually returning to normalcy. As such, our second quarter financial performance significantly improved on a quarter-over-quarter basis, highlighted by a 2,600 basis points increase in Gross Margin. We maintained healthy operating efficiency and profitability with a positive net income in the first half of 2020, demonstrating our capability to navigate the dynamic market during the unprecedented challenging times. Striving for increasing enrollment across all Ambow programs while also deploying stringent cost controls, we are confident in our ability to drive profitable growth and strengthen our leadership position in the career enhancement market in China."

"Amid pandemic-related and broad-based economic challenges, we remain focused on delivering high quality educational technologies and services to address personalized learning needs in a dynamic learning environment. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the integration of technology into education was further accelerated, which has significantly boosted the demand for online-based education from both students and professionals. To enhance the learning and teaching experience in the COVID-19 environment, Ambow rolled out its next-generation online-to-offline education SaaS platform, Huanyujun Education Hub, which is equipped with our proprietary technologies including hologram live streaming, AI and IoT, all of which are built on our cloud-based infrastructure. Simultaneously drawing upon our extensive educational resources and assets spanning the globe, we believe this mobile-based platform is uniquely positioned to exploit the booming trend in the e-learning industry across a wide spectrum of educational scenarios," concluded Dr. Huang.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 8.7% to US$22.0 million from US$24.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in the recognition of deferred revenue in the period as a result of the one-month extension of spring semester 2020 at the Company's K-12 schools, which used to concluded at the end of June, and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers and training offices as a result of social distance and counter measures to COVID-19. This was partially offset by revenue from NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool"), acquired in the first quarter of 2020.

for the second quarter of 2020 slightly increased by 1.2% to from for the same period of 2019. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$0.7 million , or US$0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of US$1.3 million , or US$0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

was , or per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of , or per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2020 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$27.2 million , comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$13.9 million and short-term investments of US$13.3 million .

First Six Months 2020 Financial Highlights

for the first six months of 2020 decreased by 8.7% to from for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower expenditures due to the temporary suspension of operations at schools and tutoring centers in the period as part of the national pandemic containment effort, as well as stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$1.5 million , or US$0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$2.2 million , or US$0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.

The Company's second quarter and first half 2020 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0651 as of June 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.8650 as of June 28, 2019; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.9618 as of December 31, 2019. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of June 30,

As of December 31,







2020

2019







US$

RMB

RMB

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



13,935

98,455

157,600

Restricted cash



2,004

14,160

-

Short term investments, available for sale



11,160

78,849

57,487

Short term investments, held to maturity



2,123

15,000

31,000

Accounts receivable, net



2,914

20,589

17,939

Amounts due from related parties



1,030

7,274

2,318

Prepaid and other current assets, net



21,721

153,464

133,296

Total current assets



54,887

387,791

399,640

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



21,159

149,489

157,463

Land use rights, net



246

1,737

1,759

Intangible assets, net



8,515

60,156

56,607

Goodwill



8,678

61,313

60,353

Deferred tax assets, net



636

4,497

10,195

Operating lease right-of-use asset



42,476

300,100

257,361

Finance lease right-of-use asset



870

6,150

6,450

Other non-current assets, net



12,419

87,743

70,971

Total non-current assets



94,999

671,185

621,159



















Total assets



149,886

1,058,976

1,020,799



















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings



1,473

10,409

-

Deferred revenue *



16,328

115,358

165,111

Accounts payable *



1,561

11,047

14,718

Accrued and other liabilities *



27,428

193,780

192,957

Income taxes payable, current *



26,787

189,253

180,715

Amounts due to related parties *



525

3,706

1,971

Operating lease liability, current *



8,254

58,314

53,512

Total current liabilities



82,356

581,867

608,984

Non-current liabilities:















Income taxes payable, non-current *



4,785

33,803

32,152

Operating lease liability, non-current *



36,954

261,087

216,067

Total non-current liabilities



41,739

294,890

248,219



















Total liabilities



124,095

876,757

857,203



















EQUITY















Preferred shares















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020)



-

-

-

Class A Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

66,666,667 shares authorized, 38,858,199

and 38,883,199 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and

June 30, 2020, respectively)



103

731

730

Class C Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020,

respectively)



13

90

90

Additional paid-in capital



496,698

3,509,224

3,508,745

Statutory reserve



667

4,712

20,185

Accumulated deficit



(473,608)

(3,346,090)

(3,371,815)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,115

14,941

6,341

Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity



25,988

183,608

164,276

Non-controlling interests



(197)

(1,389)

(680)

Total equity



25,791

182,219

163,596

Total liabilities and equity



149,886

1,058,976

1,020,799



















* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the six months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















Educational program and

services 34,771

245,659

282,638

21,994

155,392

164,453 Intelligent program and

services 12

83

1,366

10

71

905 Total net revenues 34,783

245,742

284,004

22,004

155,463

165,358 COST OF REVENUES





















Educational program and

services (24,391)

(172,324)

(172,520)

(13,431)

(94,891)

(94,323) Intelligent program and

services (206)

(1,458)

(4,709)

(23)

(160)

(2,851) Total cost of revenues (24,597)

(173,782)

(177,229)

(13,454)

(95,051)

(97,174)























GROSS PROFIT 10,186

71,960

106,775

8,550

60,412

68,184 Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing (3,426)

(24,206)

(25,171)

(1,933)

(13,657)

(11,083) General and administrative (11,924)

(84,243)

(92,394)

(6,375)

(45,042)

(46,776) Research and development (382)

(2,698)

(468)

(222)

(1,567)

(300) Total operating expenses (15,732)

(111,147)

(118,033)

(8,530)

(60,266)

(58,159)























OPERATING (LOSS)

INCOME (5,546)

(39,187)

(11,258)

20

146

10,025























OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES)





















Interest income 585

4,135

1,520

304

2,145

1,132 Foreign exchange gain, net 5

35

1

1

9

32 Other income (loss), net 220

1,552

186

21

146

(474) Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 552

3,897

1,279

552

3,897

- Gain on the bargain purchase 5,700

40,273

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 149

1,056

419

75

530

140 Total other income 7,211

50,948

3,405

953

6,727

830 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE

INCOME TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST 1,665

11,761

(7,853)

973

6,873

10,855 Income tax expense (230)

(1,623)

(7,398)

(334)

(2,362)

(2,257)























NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,435

10,138

(15,251)

639

4,511

8,598 Less: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (100)

(708)

(273)

(42)

(296)

(180)























NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 1,535

10,846

(14,978)

681

4,807

8,778























NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,435

10,138

(15,251)

639

4,511

8,598























OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME, NET OF TAX





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments 1,179

8,328

(3,174)

1,117

7,895

(746) Unrealized gains on short term

investments





















Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 133

940

700

71

499

420 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 95

668

452

54

381

247 Other comprehensive income

(loss) 1,217

8,600

(2,926)

1,134

8,013

(573)























TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) 2,652

18,738

(18,177)

1,773

12,524

8,025























Net income (loss) per share -

basic 0.04

0.25

(0.34)

0.02

0.11

0.20























Net income (loss) per share -

diluted 0.04

0.25

(0.34)

0.02

0.11

0.20























Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic net

income (loss) per share 43,577,168

43,577,168

43,469,610

43,583,418

43,583,418

43,503,109























Weighted average shares used

in calculating diluted net

income (loss) per share 43,577,168

43,577,168

43,469,610

43,583,418

43,583,418

43,647,645

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity

































Retained



Accumulated

















Class A Ordinary



Class C Ordinary



Additional









Earnings



other

Non-













shares



shares



paid-in



Statutory



(Accumulated



comprehensive

controlling



Total







Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



reserves



deficit)



income

Interest



Equity













RMB









RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB

RMB



RMB

Balance as of January 1,

2020





38,858,199





730





4,708,415





90





3,508,745





20,185





(3,372,409)



6,341







(680)





163,002



Share-based compensation





-





-





-





-





238





-





-



-







-





238



Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award





12,500





0





-





-





(0)





-





-



-







-





-



Foreign currency translation

adjustment





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



433







-





433



Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



154







-





154



Net income/(loss)





-





-





-





-





-





-





6,039



-







(412)





5,627



Balance as of March 31,

2020





38,870,699





730





4,708,415





90





3,508,983





20,185





(3,366,370)



6,928







(1,092)





169,454



Share-based compensation





-





-





-





-





242





-





-



-







-





242



Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award





12,500





1





-





-





(1)





-





-



-







-





-



Foreign currency translation

adjustment





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



7,895







-





7,895



Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



118







-





118



Deregistration of

subsidiaries





-





-





-





-





-





(15,473)





15,473



-







-





-



Net income/(loss)





-





-





-





-





-





-





4,807



-







(297)





4,510



Balance as of June 30,

2020





38,883,199





731





4,708,415





90





3,509,224





4,712





(3,346,090)



14,941







(1,389)





182,219

































































Balance as of January 1,

2019





38,756,289





728





4,708,415





90





3,507,123





20,149





(3,271,838)



8,305







(1,786)





262,771



Share-based compensation





-





-





-





-





872





-





-



-







-





872



Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award





28,646





1





-





-





(1)





-





-



-







-





-



Foreign currency translation

adjustment





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



(2,428)







-





(2,428)



Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



75







-





75



Net loss





-





-





-





-





-





-





(23,756)



-







(93)





(23,849)



Balance as of March 31,

2019





38,784,935





729





4,708,415





90





3,507,994





20,149





(3,295,594)



5,952







(1,879)





237,441



Share-based compensation





-





-





-





-





266





-





-



-







-





266



Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award





19,097





0





-





-





(0)





-





-



-







-





-



Foreign currency translation

adjustment





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



(746)







-





(746)



Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



173







-





173



Addition of noncontrolling

interests resulting from

new subsidiaries





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



-







502





502



Net income (loss)





-





-





-





-





-





-





8,778



-







(180)





8,598



Balance as of June 30,

2019





38,804,032





729





4,708,415





90





3,508,260





20,149





(3,286,816)



5,379







(1,557)





246,234

















































































































































































Discussion of Segment Operations (All amounts in thousands)



For the six months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















K-12 Schools 17,948

126,800

150,958

12,086

85,389

87,165 CP&CE Programs 16,835

118,942

133,046

9,918

70,074

78,193 Total net revenues 34,783

245,742

284,004

22,004

155,463

165,358 COST OF REVENUES





















K-12 Schools (10,550)

(74,542)

(90,093)

(5,820)

(41,113)

(47,797) CP&CE Programs (14,047)

(99,240)

(87,136)

(7,634)

(53,938)

(49,377) Total cost of revenues (24,597)

(173,782)

(177,229)

(13,454)

(95,051)

(97,174) GROSS PROFIT





















K-12 Schools 7,398

52,258

60,865

6,266

44,276

39,368 CP&CE Programs 2,788

19,702

45,910

2,284

16,136

28,816 Total gross profit 10,186

71,960

106,775

8,550

60,412

68,184

























