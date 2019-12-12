Ambow Education Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

"We are pleased with the topline growth during this quarter. Both of our primary revenue streams, K-12 Schools and College Preparation & Continuing Education, showed 26% and 13% year-over-year increases, respectively. Furthermore our deferred revenue related to tuition and course fees and our education service platform increased 86.2% to US$33.7 million from the prior year period. As we move towards closing out fiscal 2019, we shall continue to explore innovation in our educational services portfolio, invest in new technology to build up our education service platforms, and roll out our cross-border university platform across the U.S. and China. At the same time we are making efforts to optimize and synergize resources and expenditures throughout the Company. Looking forward, we believe we are positioning Ambow to remain a leading provider of educational and career enhancement services inside China as well as a transformational cross-border leader in assisting career colleges and universities by addressing five key challenges across: curriculum development, retaining qualified faculty, practical training, job placement and international cooperation," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"As a leading innovator in the robust Chinese education market, Ambow continues to expand its brand presence and market positioning through the buildout of our powerful and modern learning platform. During the third quarter, the Company hosted a forum on innovation and international resource sharing across Chinese and foreign higher education, in Beijing. The International Education Expo allowed Ambow to promote its cross-border education model which not only benefits international students seeking higher education opportunities but also the institutions that fall under the credentialing standards as maintained by Global Career Quality Assurance (GCQA). In terms of initiatives and partnerships for the advancement of new technology curriculums in China, Ambow has recently partnered with Hebei Agricultural University and Beijing University of Agriculture to jointly design and build a Big Data engineering lab and Internet of Things (IoT) lab respectively, whose value proposition is in driving development of higher education initiatives which prepare students for the new technology-driven economy of today," concluded Dr. Huang.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 12.7% to US$17.7 million from US$15.7 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment.

for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 12.7% to from in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 4.7% to US$4.5 million from US$4.3 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 25.4%, compared with 27.4% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment.

for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 4.7% to from in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 25.4%, compared with 27.4% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 141.7% to US$14.5 million from US$6.0 million for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to more marketing activities to promote student enrollment, additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment, increase in staff compensation and an impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets in US$5.4 million recorded in the third quarter.

for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 141.7% to from for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to more marketing activities to promote student enrollment, additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment, increase in staff compensation and an impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets in recorded in the third quarter. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$10.2 million , or US$0.23 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$1.8 million , or US$0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

was , or per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of , or per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. As of September 30, 2019 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$43.9 million , comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$18.4 million and short-term investments of US$25.5 million .

, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of , comprised of cash and cash equivalents of and short-term investments of . As of September 30, 2019 , the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$33.7 million , representing an 86.2% increase from US$18.1 million as of December 31, 2018 , mainly attributable to the tuition and course fees collected in the K-12 business segment for the 2019-2020 academic year, deferred revenue collected from our education service platforms and the tuition fees collected for the fall semester of 2019.

First Nine Months 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 8.7% to US$57.4 million from US$52.8 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment.

for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 8.7% to from in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 decreased by 2.0% to US$19.5 million from US$19.9 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 34.0%, compared with 37.7% for the nine months of 2018. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment.

for the first nine months of 2019 decreased by 2.0% to from in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 34.0%, compared with 37.7% for the nine months of 2018. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment. Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 63.2% to US$31.0 million from US$19.0 million for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to more marketing activities to promote student enrollment, additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment, increase in staff compensation and an impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets in US$5.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 63.2% to from for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to more marketing activities to promote student enrollment, additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment, increase in staff compensation and an impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets in recorded in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$12.3 million , or US$0.28 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of US$2.0 million , or US$0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018.

The Company's third quarter and first nine months of 2019 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.1477 as of September 30, 2019; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.8680 as of September 28, 2018; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2018 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.8755 as of December 31, 2018. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86-10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com



AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of September 30,

As of December 31,







2019

2018







US$

RMB

RMB

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



18,454

131,902

211,436

Restricted cash



-

-

30,072

Short term investments, available for sale



15,559

111,209

47,208

Short term investments, held to maturity



9,933

71,000

70,000

Accounts receivable, net



4,069

29,087

18,132

Amounts due from related parties



334

2,384

1,105

Prepaid and other current assets, net



19,246

137,567

134,770

Loan receivable, current



-

-

42,677

Total current assets



67,595

483,149

555,400

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



21,182

151,403

165,933

Land use rights, net



248

1,770

1,804

Intangible assets, net



7,949

56,815

92,412

Goodwill



8,252

58,986

73,166

Deferred tax assets, net



1,837

13,130

10,240

Operating lease right-of-use asset



35,412

253,111

-

Finance lease right-of-use asset



923

6,600

-

Other non-current assets, net



10,201

72,914

11,264



















Total non-current assets



86,004

614,729

354,819



















Total assets



153,599

1,097,878

910,219



















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Deferred revenue *



33,735

241,130

124,250

Accounts payable *



1,634

11,682

13,583

Accrued and other liabilities *



26,503

189,438

256,325

Borrowing from third party, current



-

-

41,179

Income taxes payable *



29,982

214,305

207,114

Amounts due to related parties *



356

2,543

2,696

Operating lease liability, current *



7,511

53,687

-

Total current liabilities



99,721

712,785

645,147

Non-current liabilities:















Consideration payable for acquisitions



185

1,322

1,322

Other non-current liabilities



-

-

979

Operating lease liability, non-current *



29,337

209,692

-



















Total non-current liabilities



29,522

211,014

2,301



















Total liabilities



129,243

923,799

647,448



















EQUITY















Preferred shares















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2018 and September 30, 2019)



-

-

-

Class A Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667

and 66,666,667 shares authorized, 38,756,289

and 38,804,032 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and

September 30, 2019, respectively)



102

729

728

Class C Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2018 and September 30,

2019, respectively)



13

90

90

Additional paid-in capital



490,858

3,508,504

3,507,123

Statutory reserve



2,819

20,149

20,149

Accumulated deficit



(470,029)

(3,359,627)

(3,271,838)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



810

5,787

8,305

Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity



24,573

175,632

264,557

Non-controlling interests



(217)

(1,553)

(1,786)

Total equity



24,356

174,079

262,771

Total liabilities and equity



153,599

1,097,878

910,219



















* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)























Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity



























Class A Ordinary Class C Ordinary Additional

Retained Earnings Accumulated other Non-



shares shares paid-in Statutory (Accumulated comprehensive controlling Total

Shares Amount Shares Amount capital reserves deficit) income Interest Equity



RMB

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Balance as of January 1,

2019 38,756,289 728 4,708,415 90 3,507,123 20,149 (3,271,838) 8,305 (1,786) 262,771 Share-based compensation - - - - 872 - - - - 872 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted stock award 28,646 1 - - (1) - - - - - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - (2,428) - (2,428) adjustment



















Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income taxes - - - - - - - 75 - 75 Net loss - - - - - - (23,756) - (93) (23,849) Balance as of March 31,

2019 38,784,935 729 4,708,415 90 3,507,994 20,149 (3,295,594) 5,952 (1,879) 237,441 Share-based compensation - - - - 266 - - - - 266 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted stock award 19,097 0 - - (0) - - - - - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - (746) - (746) adjustment



















Unrealized gain on - - - - - - - 173 - 173 investment, net of income



















taxes



















Addition of noncontrolling

interests resulting from

new subsidiaries - - - - - - - - 502 502 Net income/(loss) - - - - - - 8,778 - (180) 8,598 Balance as of June 30,

2019 38,804,032 729 4,708,415 90 3,508,260 20,149 (3,286,816) 5,379 (1,557) 246,234 Share-based compensation - - - - 244 - - - - 244 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - (93) - (93) adjustment



















Unrealized gain on - - - - - - - 501 - 501 investment, net of income



















taxes



















Net (loss)/income - - - - - - (72,811) - 4 (72,807) Balance as of

September 30, 2019 38,804,032 729 4,708,415 90 3,508,504 20,149 (3,359,627) 5,787 (1,553) 174,079











































Balance as of January 1, 2018 34,206,939 640 4,708,415 90 3,456,307 20,036 (3,316,715) 6,876 (1,275) 165,959 Share-based compensation - - - - 616 - - - - 616 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted stock award 30,187 1 - - (1) - - - - - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - - 3,276 - 3,276 adjustment



















Unrealized gain on investment, net of income

taxes - - - - - - - 64 - 64 Deregistration of

subsidiaries - - - - - - - - (9) (9) Net (loss)/income - - - - - - (7,062) - 93 (6,969) Balance as of March 31,

2018 34,237,126 641 4,708,415 90 3,456,922 20,036 (3,323,777) 10,216 (1,191) 162,937 Share-based compensation - - - - 618 - - - - 618 Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted stock award 30,187 0 - - (0) - - - - - Issuance of ordinary shares on IPO 4,140,000 80 - - 46,047 - - - - 46,127 Foreign currency translation

adjustment - - - - - - - (1,523) - (1,523) Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes - - - - - - - 69 - 69 Buy-outs of noncontrolling

interests - - - - (2,619) - - - (1,885) (4,504) Deregistration of

subsidiaries - - - - - - - - (41) (41) Net income/(loss) - - - - - - 33,312 - (143) 33,169 Balance as of June 30,

2018 38,407,313 721 4,708,415 90 3,500,968 20,036 (3,290,465) 8,762 (3,260) 236,852 Share-based compensation - - - - 655 - - - - 655 Issuance of ordinary shares

for restricted stock award 29,355 0 - - (0) - - - - - Foreign currency translation

adjustment - - - - - - - (501) - (501) Unrealized gain on

investment, net of income

taxes - - - - - - - (114) - (114) Buy-outs of noncontrolling

interests - - - - - - - - 1 1 Net (loss)/income - - - - - - (12,413) - 89 (12,324) Balance as of

September 30, 2018 38,436,668 721 4,708,415 90 3,501,623 20,036 (3,302,878) 8,147 (3,170) 224,569



AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the nine months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















Educational program and

services 57,273

409,367

356,429

17,730

126,729

107,227 Intelligent program and

services 167

1,193

6,034

(24)

(173)

251 Total net revenues 57,440

410,560

362,463

17,706

126,556

107,478 COST OF REVENUES





















Educational program and

services (37,138)

(265,454)

(220,991)

(13,002)

(92,934)

(76,723) Intelligent program and

services (814)

(5,818)

(5,188)

(155)

(1,109)

(1,266) Total cost of revenues (37,952)

(271,272)

(226,179)

(13,157)

(94,043)

(77,989)























GROSS PROFIT 19,488

139,288

136,284

4,549

32,513

29,489 Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing (5,705)

(40,778)

(31,967)

(2,183)

(15,607)

(12,740) General and administrative (19,658)

(140,510)

(96,872)

(6,732)

(48,116)

(27,717) Research and development (218)

(1,555)

(1,647)

(152)

(1,087)

(820) Impairment loss (5,422)

(38,754)

-

(5,422)

(38,754)

- Total operating expenses (31,003)

(221,597)

(130,486)

(14,489)

(103,564)

(41,277)























OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (11,515)

(82,309)

5,798

(9,940)

(71,051)

(11,788)























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)





















Interest income 468

3,343

5,367

255

1,823

1,691 Foreign exchange gain, net 6

46

154

6

45

19 Other income (loss), net 27

193

517

1

7

(408) Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 179

1,279

3,220

-

-

- Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 59

422

759

-

3

275 Total other income 739

5,283

10,017

262

1,878

1,577 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE

INCOME TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST (10,776)

(77,026)

15,815

(9,678)

(69,173)

(10,211) Income tax expense (1,543)

(11,032)

(1,939)

(508)

(3,634)

(2,113)























NET (LOSS) INCOME (12,319)

(88,058)

13,876

(10,186)

(72,807)

(12,324) Less: Net (loss) income

attributable to non-

controlling interest (38)

(269)

39

1

4

89























NET (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS (12,281)

(87,789)

13,837

(10,187)

(72,811)

(12,413)























NET (LOSS) INCOME (12,319)

(88,058)

13,876

(10,186)

(72,807)

(12,324)























OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME, NET OF TAX





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments (457)

(3,267)

1,252

(13)

(93)

(501) Unrealized gains on short term

investments





















Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 173

1,238

446

75

538

66 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 68

489

427

5

37

180 Other comprehensive (loss)

income (352)

(2,518)

1,271

57

408

(615)























TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME (12,671)

(90,576)

15,147

(10,129)

(72,399)

(12,939)























Net (loss) income per share -

basic (0.28)

(2.02)

0.34

(0.23)

(1.67)

(0.29)























Net (loss) income per share -

diluted (0.28)

(2.02)

0.34

(0.23)

(1.67)

(0.29)























Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic net

(loss) income per share 43,496,848

43,496,848

40,697,965

43,512,447

43,512,447

43,125,614























Weighted average shares used

in calculating diluted net

(loss) income per share 43,496,848

43,496,848

41,025,566

43,512,447

43,512,447

43,125,614

Discussion of Segment Operations

(All amounts in thousands)



For the nine months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















K-12 Schools * 28,431

203,214

176,176

7,311

52,256

41,507 College Preparation & CE

Programs * 29,009

207,346

186,287

10,395

74,300

65,971 Total net revenues 57,440

410,560

362,463

17,706

126,556

107,478 COST OF REVENUES





















K-12 Schools * (18,032)

(128,887)

(108,687)

(5,427)

(38,794)

(32,041) College Preparation & CE

Programs * (19,920)

(142,385)

(117,492)

(7,730)

(55,249)

(45,948) Total cost of revenues (37,952)

(271,272)

(226,179)

(13,157)

(94,043)

(77,989) GROSS PROFIT





















K-12 Schools * 10,399

74,327

67,489

1,884

13,462

9,466 College Preparation & CE

Programs * 9,089

64,961

68,795

2,665

19,051

20,023 Total gross profit 19,488

139,288

136,284

4,549

32,513

29,489























* Ambow previously had three reportable segments, including Better School, Better Job and Others for the years prior to 2019. In

2019, along with the shift of business development focus, Ambow changed its management approach to organize reportable

segments to make operating decisions and assess performance. New reportable segments include K-12 schools and College

Preparation & CE Programs, which provide K-12 educational services and tutoring and vocational educational services,

respectively.

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Related Links

www.ambow.com

