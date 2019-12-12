Ambow Education Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Dec 12, 2019, 09:00 ET
BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.
"We are pleased with the topline growth during this quarter. Both of our primary revenue streams, K-12 Schools and College Preparation & Continuing Education, showed 26% and 13% year-over-year increases, respectively. Furthermore our deferred revenue related to tuition and course fees and our education service platform increased 86.2% to US$33.7 million from the prior year period. As we move towards closing out fiscal 2019, we shall continue to explore innovation in our educational services portfolio, invest in new technology to build up our education service platforms, and roll out our cross-border university platform across the U.S. and China. At the same time we are making efforts to optimize and synergize resources and expenditures throughout the Company. Looking forward, we believe we are positioning Ambow to remain a leading provider of educational and career enhancement services inside China as well as a transformational cross-border leader in assisting career colleges and universities by addressing five key challenges across: curriculum development, retaining qualified faculty, practical training, job placement and international cooperation," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer.
"As a leading innovator in the robust Chinese education market, Ambow continues to expand its brand presence and market positioning through the buildout of our powerful and modern learning platform. During the third quarter, the Company hosted a forum on innovation and international resource sharing across Chinese and foreign higher education, in Beijing. The International Education Expo allowed Ambow to promote its cross-border education model which not only benefits international students seeking higher education opportunities but also the institutions that fall under the credentialing standards as maintained by Global Career Quality Assurance (GCQA). In terms of initiatives and partnerships for the advancement of new technology curriculums in China, Ambow has recently partnered with Hebei Agricultural University and Beijing University of Agriculture to jointly design and build a Big Data engineering lab and Internet of Things (IoT) lab respectively, whose value proposition is in driving development of higher education initiatives which prepare students for the new technology-driven economy of today," concluded Dr. Huang.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 12.7% to US$17.7 million from US$15.7 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment.
- Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 4.7% to US$4.5 million from US$4.3 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 25.4%, compared with 27.4% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment.
- Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 141.7% to US$14.5 million from US$6.0 million for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to more marketing activities to promote student enrollment, additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment, increase in staff compensation and an impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets in US$5.4 million recorded in the third quarter.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$10.2 million, or US$0.23 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$1.8 million, or US$0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.
- As of September 30, 2019, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$43.9 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$18.4 million and short-term investments of US$25.5 million.
- As of September 30, 2019, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$33.7 million, representing an 86.2% increase from US$18.1 million as of December 31, 2018, mainly attributable to the tuition and course fees collected in the K-12 business segment for the 2019-2020 academic year, deferred revenue collected from our education service platforms and the tuition fees collected for the fall semester of 2019.
First Nine Months 2019 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 8.7% to US$57.4 million from US$52.8 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment.
- Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 decreased by 2.0% to US$19.5 million from US$19.9 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 34.0%, compared with 37.7% for the nine months of 2018. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment.
- Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 63.2% to US$31.0 million from US$19.0 million for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to more marketing activities to promote student enrollment, additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment, increase in staff compensation and an impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets in US$5.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$12.3 million, or US$0.28 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of US$2.0 million, or US$0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018.
The Company's third quarter and first nine months of 2019 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.1477 as of September 30, 2019; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.8680 as of September 28, 2018; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2018 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.8755 as of December 31, 2018. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.
Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86-10-6206-8000
The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
As of September 30,
|
As of December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
18,454
|
131,902
|
211,436
|
Restricted cash
|
-
|
-
|
30,072
|
Short term investments, available for sale
|
15,559
|
111,209
|
47,208
|
Short term investments, held to maturity
|
9,933
|
71,000
|
70,000
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
4,069
|
29,087
|
18,132
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
334
|
2,384
|
1,105
|
Prepaid and other current assets, net
|
19,246
|
137,567
|
134,770
|
Loan receivable, current
|
-
|
-
|
42,677
|
Total current assets
|
67,595
|
483,149
|
555,400
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment, net
|
21,182
|
151,403
|
165,933
|
Land use rights, net
|
248
|
1,770
|
1,804
|
Intangible assets, net
|
7,949
|
56,815
|
92,412
|
Goodwill
|
8,252
|
58,986
|
73,166
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
1,837
|
13,130
|
10,240
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
35,412
|
253,111
|
-
|
Finance lease right-of-use asset
|
923
|
6,600
|
-
|
Other non-current assets, net
|
10,201
|
72,914
|
11,264
|
Total non-current assets
|
86,004
|
614,729
|
354,819
|
Total assets
|
153,599
|
1,097,878
|
910,219
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities:
|
Deferred revenue *
|
33,735
|
241,130
|
124,250
|
Accounts payable *
|
1,634
|
11,682
|
13,583
|
Accrued and other liabilities *
|
26,503
|
189,438
|
256,325
|
Borrowing from third party, current
|
-
|
-
|
41,179
|
Income taxes payable *
|
29,982
|
214,305
|
207,114
|
Amounts due to related parties *
|
356
|
2,543
|
2,696
|
Operating lease liability, current *
|
7,511
|
53,687
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
99,721
|
712,785
|
645,147
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Consideration payable for acquisitions
|
185
|
1,322
|
1,322
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
979
|
Operating lease liability, non-current *
|
29,337
|
209,692
|
-
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
29,522
|
211,014
|
2,301
|
Total liabilities
|
129,243
|
923,799
|
647,448
|
EQUITY
|
Preferred shares
|
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Class A Ordinary shares
|
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667
|
102
|
729
|
728
|
Class C Ordinary shares
|
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
|
13
|
90
|
90
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
490,858
|
3,508,504
|
3,507,123
|
Statutory reserve
|
2,819
|
20,149
|
20,149
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(470,029)
|
(3,359,627)
|
(3,271,838)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
810
|
5,787
|
8,305
|
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
|
24,573
|
175,632
|
264,557
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(217)
|
(1,553)
|
(1,786)
|
Total equity
|
24,356
|
174,079
|
262,771
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
153,599
|
1,097,878
|
910,219
|
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
|
Class A Ordinary
|
Class C Ordinary
|
Additional
|
Retained
Earnings
|
Accumulated
other
|
Non-
|
shares
|
shares
|
paid-in
|
Statutory
|
(Accumulated
|
comprehensive
|
controlling
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
capital
|
reserves
|
deficit)
|
income
|
Interest
|
Equity
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Balance as of January 1,
|
38,756,289
|
728
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,507,123
|
20,149
|
(3,271,838)
|
8,305
|
(1,786)
|
262,771
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
872
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
872
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
for restricted stock award
|
28,646
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,428)
|
-
|
(2,428)
|
adjustment
|
Unrealized gain on
taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
-
|
75
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23,756)
|
-
|
(93)
|
(23,849)
|
Balance as of March 31,
|
38,784,935
|
729
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,507,994
|
20,149
|
(3,295,594)
|
5,952
|
(1,879)
|
237,441
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
266
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
266
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
for restricted stock award
|
19,097
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(746)
|
-
|
(746)
|
adjustment
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
173
|
-
|
173
|
investment, net of income
|
taxes
|
Addition of noncontrolling
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
502
|
502
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,778
|
-
|
(180)
|
8,598
|
Balance as of June 30,
|
38,804,032
|
729
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,260
|
20,149
|
(3,286,816)
|
5,379
|
(1,557)
|
246,234
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
244
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
244
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(93)
|
-
|
(93)
|
adjustment
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
501
|
-
|
501
|
investment, net of income
|
taxes
|
Net (loss)/income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(72,811)
|
-
|
4
|
(72,807)
|
Balance as of
|
38,804,032
|
729
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,504
|
20,149
|
(3,359,627)
|
5,787
|
(1,553)
|
174,079
|
Balance as of January 1,
2018
|
34,206,939
|
640
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,456,307
|
20,036
|
(3,316,715)
|
6,876
|
(1,275)
|
165,959
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
616
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
616
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
for restricted stock award
|
30,187
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,276
|
-
|
3,276
|
adjustment
|
Unrealized gain on
investment, net of income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
-
|
64
|
Deregistration of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
Net (loss)/income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,062)
|
-
|
93
|
(6,969)
|
Balance as of March 31,
|
34,237,126
|
641
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,456,922
|
20,036
|
(3,323,777)
|
10,216
|
(1,191)
|
162,937
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
618
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
618
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
for restricted stock award
|
30,187
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
on IPO
|
4,140,000
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
46,047
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46,127
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,523)
|
-
|
(1,523)
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
69
|
-
|
69
|
Buy-outs of noncontrolling
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,619)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,885)
|
(4,504)
|
Deregistration of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(41)
|
(41)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33,312
|
-
|
(143)
|
33,169
|
Balance as of June 30,
|
38,407,313
|
721
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,500,968
|
20,036
|
(3,290,465)
|
8,762
|
(3,260)
|
236,852
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
655
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
655
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
29,355
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(501)
|
-
|
(501)
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(114)
|
-
|
(114)
|
Buy-outs of noncontrolling
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
Net (loss)/income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(12,413)
|
-
|
89
|
(12,324)
|
Balance as of
|
38,436,668
|
721
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,501,623
|
20,036
|
(3,302,878)
|
8,147
|
(3,170)
|
224,569
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
NET REVENUES
|
Educational program and
|
57,273
|
409,367
|
356,429
|
17,730
|
126,729
|
107,227
|
Intelligent program and
|
167
|
1,193
|
6,034
|
(24)
|
(173)
|
251
|
Total net revenues
|
57,440
|
410,560
|
362,463
|
17,706
|
126,556
|
107,478
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
Educational program and
|
(37,138)
|
(265,454)
|
(220,991)
|
(13,002)
|
(92,934)
|
(76,723)
|
Intelligent program and
|
(814)
|
(5,818)
|
(5,188)
|
(155)
|
(1,109)
|
(1,266)
|
Total cost of revenues
|
(37,952)
|
(271,272)
|
(226,179)
|
(13,157)
|
(94,043)
|
(77,989)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
19,488
|
139,288
|
136,284
|
4,549
|
32,513
|
29,489
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling and marketing
|
(5,705)
|
(40,778)
|
(31,967)
|
(2,183)
|
(15,607)
|
(12,740)
|
General and administrative
|
(19,658)
|
(140,510)
|
(96,872)
|
(6,732)
|
(48,116)
|
(27,717)
|
Research and development
|
(218)
|
(1,555)
|
(1,647)
|
(152)
|
(1,087)
|
(820)
|
Impairment loss
|
(5,422)
|
(38,754)
|
-
|
(5,422)
|
(38,754)
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(31,003)
|
(221,597)
|
(130,486)
|
(14,489)
|
(103,564)
|
(41,277)
|
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME
|
(11,515)
|
(82,309)
|
5,798
|
(9,940)
|
(71,051)
|
(11,788)
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
Interest income
|
468
|
3,343
|
5,367
|
255
|
1,823
|
1,691
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
6
|
46
|
154
|
6
|
45
|
19
|
Other income (loss), net
|
27
|
193
|
517
|
1
|
7
|
(408)
|
Gain from deregistration of
|
179
|
1,279
|
3,220
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of investment
|
59
|
422
|
759
|
-
|
3
|
275
|
Total other income
|
739
|
5,283
|
10,017
|
262
|
1,878
|
1,577
|
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE
|
(10,776)
|
(77,026)
|
15,815
|
(9,678)
|
(69,173)
|
(10,211)
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,543)
|
(11,032)
|
(1,939)
|
(508)
|
(3,634)
|
(2,113)
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME
|
(12,319)
|
(88,058)
|
13,876
|
(10,186)
|
(72,807)
|
(12,324)
|
Less: Net (loss) income
|
(38)
|
(269)
|
39
|
1
|
4
|
89
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME
|
(12,281)
|
(87,789)
|
13,837
|
(10,187)
|
(72,811)
|
(12,413)
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME
|
(12,319)
|
(88,058)
|
13,876
|
(10,186)
|
(72,807)
|
(12,324)
|
OTHER
|
Foreign currency translation
|
(457)
|
(3,267)
|
1,252
|
(13)
|
(93)
|
(501)
|
Unrealized gains on short term
|
Unrealized holding gains
|
173
|
1,238
|
446
|
75
|
538
|
66
|
Less: reclassification
|
68
|
489
|
427
|
5
|
37
|
180
|
Other comprehensive (loss)
|
(352)
|
(2,518)
|
1,271
|
57
|
408
|
(615)
|
TOTAL
|
(12,671)
|
(90,576)
|
15,147
|
(10,129)
|
(72,399)
|
(12,939)
|
Net (loss) income per share -
|
(0.28)
|
(2.02)
|
0.34
|
(0.23)
|
(1.67)
|
(0.29)
|
Net (loss) income per share -
|
(0.28)
|
(2.02)
|
0.34
|
(0.23)
|
(1.67)
|
(0.29)
|
Weighted average shares used
|
43,496,848
|
43,496,848
|
40,697,965
|
43,512,447
|
43,512,447
|
43,125,614
|
Weighted average shares used
|
43,496,848
|
43,496,848
|
41,025,566
|
43,512,447
|
43,512,447
|
43,125,614
|
Discussion of Segment Operations
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
NET REVENUES
|
K-12 Schools *
|
28,431
|
203,214
|
176,176
|
7,311
|
52,256
|
41,507
|
College Preparation & CE
|
29,009
|
207,346
|
186,287
|
10,395
|
74,300
|
65,971
|
Total net revenues
|
57,440
|
410,560
|
362,463
|
17,706
|
126,556
|
107,478
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
K-12 Schools *
|
(18,032)
|
(128,887)
|
(108,687)
|
(5,427)
|
(38,794)
|
(32,041)
|
College Preparation & CE
|
(19,920)
|
(142,385)
|
(117,492)
|
(7,730)
|
(55,249)
|
(45,948)
|
Total cost of revenues
|
(37,952)
|
(271,272)
|
(226,179)
|
(13,157)
|
(94,043)
|
(77,989)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
K-12 Schools *
|
10,399
|
74,327
|
67,489
|
1,884
|
13,462
|
9,466
|
College Preparation & CE
|
9,089
|
64,961
|
68,795
|
2,665
|
19,051
|
20,023
|
Total gross profit
|
19,488
|
139,288
|
136,284
|
4,549
|
32,513
|
29,489
|
* Ambow previously had three reportable segments, including Better School, Better Job and Others for the years prior to 2019. In
SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Share this article