Ambow Education Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Dec 17, 2020, 09:00 ET
BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.
"While our business continued to be impacted by COVID-19-related macro headwinds during the third quarter of 2020, I am pleased to report that after a solid start to the new fall semester, revenue from the K-12 schools segment increased 18.8% year-over-year. Encouragingly, deferred revenue related to tuition and course fees and our education service platform increased 12.4% to US$37.9 million from the year-ago period and reached its highest level since 2015, reflecting the resilience of our business. Supported by ample cash resources and a healthy balance sheet, our core strength and fundamentals remain solid across our key segments," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited that in September we won the bid for a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Center project that is financially supported by the Asian Development Bank as a part of its inclusive growth project in Ziyang City of Sichuan Province. This achievement demonstrates our exceptional capabilities and leading position in the vocational and technical education sector."
"We continued to execute our key strategies to pursue more balanced growth, while providing high quality educational services that better engage students against the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 environment. Leveraging our 20-year proven track record in curriculum development, professional training, job placement and education technology innovation, we are making massive progress in building out our online-to-offline education SaaS platform, Huanyujun Education Hub. We have gradually started rolling out Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cisco-authorized certification and training courses on the Huanyujun Education Hub, which is already supported by our cutting-edge educational solutions such as Ambow Panorama Digital Teaching System and Ambow Cloud Platform. We believe these best-in-class educational services and course offerings will broaden our appeal to a wider student base as they pursue professional certifications for their technology careers."
"Going forward, we will maintain our strategic efforts to enrich our educational service offerings, optimize operating efficiencies, and increase student enrollments and engagement. We remain confident that our efforts will support the long-term sustainability of our overall business," concluded Dr. Huang.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 6.2% to US$16.6 million from US$17.7 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily from fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers, training offices and college campuses. This was partially offset by the increase in the revenue from K-12 schools driven by higher enrollment and the revenue from NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool"), acquired in the first quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 77.8% to US$1.0 million from US$4.5 million in the same period of 2019. Gross profit margin was 6.0%, compared with 25.4% for the third quarter of 2019. The decreases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues from CP&CE Programs.
- Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 3.4% to US$14.0 million from US$14.5 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency, and partially offset by operating expenses related to NewSchool.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$12.5 million, or US$0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$10.2 million, or US$0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.
- As of September 30, 2020, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$44.0 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$12.7 million and short-term investments of US$31.3 million.
- As of September 30, 2020, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$37.9 million, representing a 59.9% increase from US$23.7 million as of December 31, 2019, mainly attributable to the tuition and fees collected at K-12 schools for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, and deferred revenue collected from our colleges for the fall semester of 2020.
First Nine Months 2020 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 8.0% to US$52.8 million from US$57.4 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily from fewer boarding and other ancillary services provided for K-12 schools as result of temporary COVID-19-related campus closures in the first half of 2020, and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers, training offices and college campuses. This was partially offset by the revenue from NewSchool which was acquired in the period.
- Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 40.5% to US$11.6 million from US$19.5 million in the same period of 2019. Gross profit margin was 22.0%, compared with 34.0% for the first nine months of 2019. The decreases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues from CP&CE Programs.
- Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 1.9% to US$30.4 million from US$31.0 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower expenditures due to the temporary suspension of operations at training offices and tutoring centers in the period as a part of the national pandemic containment efforts, as well as stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency, and partially offset by NewSchool's operating expenses.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$10.9 million, or US$0.25 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$12.3 million, or US$0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.
On October 5, 2020, the Company completed a registered direct offering of 1,507,538 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs", representing 3,015,076 Class A Ordinary Shares), at a purchase price of $3.98 per ADS. The Company also issued to investors registered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate amount of 603,016 ADSs (representing 1,206,032 Class A Ordinary Shares). Net proceeds from this offering were approximately US$5.2 million.
The Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.7896 as of September 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.1477 as of September 30, 2019; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.9618 as of December 31, 2019. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
As of September 30,
|
As of December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
12,677
|
86,072
|
157,600
|
Restricted cash
|
2,006
|
13,621
|
-
|
Short term investments, available for sale
|
26,898
|
182,629
|
57,487
|
Short term investments, held to maturity
|
4,419
|
30,000
|
31,000
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
3,616
|
24,549
|
17,939
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
907
|
6,159
|
2,318
|
Prepaid and other current assets, net
|
23,150
|
157,177
|
133,296
|
Total current assets
|
73,673
|
500,207
|
399,640
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment, net
|
21,603
|
146,678
|
157,463
|
Land use rights, net
|
254
|
1,726
|
1,759
|
Intangible assets, net
|
8,168
|
55,458
|
56,607
|
Goodwill
|
3,787
|
25,710
|
60,353
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
538
|
3,653
|
10,195
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
38,704
|
262,787
|
257,361
|
Finance lease right-of-use asset
|
884
|
6,000
|
6,450
|
Other non-current assets, net
|
12,429
|
84,388
|
70,971
|
Total non-current assets
|
86,367
|
586,400
|
621,159
|
Total assets
|
160,040
|
1,086,607
|
1,020,799
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings *
|
2,948
|
20,013
|
-
|
Deferred revenue *
|
37,906
|
257,368
|
165,111
|
Accounts payable *
|
2,284
|
15,500
|
14,718
|
Accrued and other liabilities *
|
27,277
|
185,203
|
192,957
|
Income taxes payable, current *
|
27,060
|
183,729
|
180,715
|
Amounts due to related parties *
|
718
|
4,876
|
1,971
|
Operating lease liability, current *
|
7,459
|
50,642
|
53,512
|
Total current liabilities
|
105,652
|
717,331
|
608,984
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Income taxes payable, non-current *
|
5,094
|
34,589
|
32,152
|
Operating lease liability, non-current *
|
34,723
|
235,756
|
216,067
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
39,817
|
270,345
|
248,219
|
Total liabilities
|
145,469
|
987,676
|
857,203
|
EQUITY
|
Preferred shares
|
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Class A Ordinary shares
|
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and
|
108
|
731
|
730
|
Class C Ordinary shares
|
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
|
13
|
90
|
90
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
516,868
|
3,509,330
|
3,508,745
|
Statutory reserve
|
620
|
4,210
|
20,185
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(505,202)
|
(3,430,122)
|
(3,371,815)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
2,420
|
16,429
|
6,341
|
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
|
14,827
|
100,668
|
164,276
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(256)
|
(1,737)
|
(680)
|
Total equity
|
14,571
|
98,931
|
163,596
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
160,040
|
1,086,607
|
1,020,799
|
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
NET REVENUES
|
Educational program and
|
52,742
|
358,098
|
409,367
|
16,560
|
112,439
|
126,729
|
Intelligent program and
|
52
|
352
|
1,193
|
40
|
269
|
(173)
|
Total net revenues
|
52,794
|
358,450
|
410,560
|
16,600
|
112,708
|
126,556
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
Educational program and
|
(40,898)
|
(277,683)
|
(265,454)
|
(15,518)
|
(105,359)
|
(92,934)
|
Intelligent program and
|
(345)
|
(2,340)
|
(5,818)
|
(130)
|
(882)
|
(1,109)
|
Total cost of revenues
|
(41,243)
|
(280,023)
|
(271,272)
|
(15,648)
|
(106,241)
|
(94,043)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
11,551
|
78,427
|
139,288
|
952
|
6,467
|
32,513
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling and marketing
|
(5,576)
|
(37,861)
|
(40,778)
|
(2,011)
|
(13,655)
|
(15,607)
|
General and administrative
|
(18,739)
|
(127,230)
|
(140,510)
|
(6,331)
|
(42,987)
|
(48,116)
|
Research and development
|
(656)
|
(4,456)
|
(1,555)
|
(259)
|
(1,758)
|
(1,087)
|
Impairment loss
|
(5,405)
|
(36,699)
|
(38,754)
|
(5,405)
|
(36,699)
|
(38,754)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(30,376)
|
(206,246)
|
(221,597)
|
(14,006)
|
(95,099)
|
(103,564)
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
(18,825)
|
(127,819)
|
(82,309)
|
(13,054)
|
(88,632)
|
(71,051)
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
Interest income
|
1,053
|
7,150
|
3,343
|
444
|
3,015
|
1,823
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss),
|
5
|
31
|
46
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
45
|
Other income (loss), net
|
124
|
840
|
193
|
(105)
|
(712)
|
7
|
Gain from deregistration of
|
584
|
3,967
|
1,279
|
10
|
70
|
-
|
Gain on disposal of
|
111
|
752
|
-
|
111
|
752
|
-
|
Gain on the bargain purchase
|
5,932
|
40,273
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on sale of investment
|
365
|
2,477
|
422
|
209
|
1,421
|
3
|
Total other income
|
8,174
|
55,490
|
5,283
|
668
|
4,542
|
1,878
|
LOSS BEFORE INCOME
|
(10,651)
|
(72,329)
|
(77,026)
|
(12,386)
|
(84,090)
|
(69,173)
|
Income tax expense
|
(353)
|
(2,399)
|
(11,032)
|
(114)
|
(776)
|
(3,634)
|
NET LOSS
|
(11,004)
|
(74,728)
|
(88,058)
|
(12,500)
|
(84,866)
|
(72,807)
|
Less: Net(loss)/income
|
(153)
|
(1,040)
|
(269)
|
(49)
|
(332)
|
4
|
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE
|
(10,851)
|
(73,688)
|
(87,789)
|
(12,451)
|
(84,534)
|
(72,811)
|
NET LOSS
|
(11,004)
|
(74,728)
|
(88,058)
|
(12,500)
|
(84,866)
|
(72,807)
|
OTHER
|
Foreign currency translation
|
1,581
|
10,731
|
(3,267)
|
354
|
2,403
|
(93)
|
Unrealized gains on short term
|
Unrealized holding gains
|
224
|
1,518
|
1,238
|
85
|
578
|
538
|
Less: reclassification
|
318
|
2,161
|
489
|
220
|
1,493
|
37
|
Other comprehensive income
|
1,487
|
10,088
|
(2,518)
|
219
|
1,488
|
408
|
TOTAL
|
(9,517)
|
(64,640)
|
(90,576)
|
(12,281)
|
(83,378)
|
(72,399)
|
Net loss per share – basic and
|
(0.25)
|
(1.69)
|
(2.02)
|
(0.29)
|
(1.94)
|
(1.67)
|
Weighted average shares used
|
43,583,448
|
43,583,448
|
43,496,848
|
43,595,871
|
43,595,871
|
43,512,447
|
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
|
Class A Ordinary
|
Class C Ordinary
|
Additional
|
Earnings
|
other
|
Non-
|
shares
|
shares
|
paid-in
|
Statutory
|
(Accumulated
|
comprehensive
|
controlling
|
Total
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
capital
|
reserves
|
deficit)
|
income
|
Interest
|
Equity
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Balance as of January 1,
|
38,858,199
|
730
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,745
|
20,185
|
(3,372,409)
|
6,341
|
(680)
|
163,002
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
238
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
238
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
12,500
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
433
|
-
|
433
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
154
|
-
|
154
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,039
|
-
|
(412)
|
5,627
|
Balance as of March 31,
|
38,870,699
|
730
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,983
|
20,185
|
(3,366,370)
|
6,928
|
(1,092)
|
169,454
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
242
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
242
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
12,500
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,895
|
-
|
7,895
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
118
|
-
|
118
|
Deregistration of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(15,473)
|
15,473
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income/(loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,807
|
-
|
(297)
|
4,510
|
Balance as of June 30,
|
38,883,199
|
731
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,509,224
|
4,712
|
(3,346,090)
|
14,941
|
(1,389)
|
182,219
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
239
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
239
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
12,501
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,403
|
-
|
2,403
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(915)
|
-
|
(915)
|
Deregistration of subsidiary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(16)
|
(16)
|
Disposal of subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(133)
|
(502)
|
502
|
-
|
-
|
(133)
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(84,534)
|
-
|
(332)
|
(84,866)
|
Balance as of
|
38,895,700
|
731
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,509,330
|
4,210
|
(3,430,122)
|
16,429
|
(1,737)
|
98,931
|
Balance as of January 1,
|
38,756,289
|
728
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,507,123
|
20,149
|
(3,271,838)
|
8,305
|
(1,786)
|
262,771
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
872
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
872
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
28,646
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,428)
|
-
|
(2,428)
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
-
|
75
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23,756)
|
-
|
(93)
|
(23,849)
|
Balance as of March 31,
|
38,784,935
|
729
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,507,994
|
20,149
|
(3,295,594)
|
5,952
|
(1,879)
|
237,441
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
266
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
266
|
Issuance of ordinary shares
|
19,097
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(746)
|
-
|
(746)
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
173
|
-
|
173
|
Addition of noncontrolling
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
502
|
502
|
Net income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,778
|
-
|
(180)
|
8,598
|
Balance as of June 30,
|
38,804,032
|
729
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,260
|
20,149
|
(3,286,816)
|
5,379
|
(1,557)
|
246,234
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
244
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
244
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(93)
|
-
|
(93)
|
Unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
501
|
-
|
501
|
Net (loss) / income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(72,811)
|
-
|
4
|
(72,807)
|
Balance as of
|
38,804,032
|
729
|
4,708,415
|
90
|
3,508,504
|
20,149
|
(3,359,627)
|
5,787
|
(1,553)
|
174,079
|
Discussion of Segment Operations
(All amounts in thousands)
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
NET REVENUES
|
K-12 Schools
|
27,360
|
185,766
|
203,214
|
8,685
|
58,966
|
52,256
|
CP&CE Programs
|
25,434
|
172,684
|
207,346
|
7,915
|
53,742
|
74,300
|
Total net revenues
|
52,794
|
358,450
|
410,560
|
16,600
|
112,708
|
126,556
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
K-12 Schools
|
(17,670)
|
(119,972)
|
(128,887)
|
(6,692)
|
(45,430)
|
(38,794)
|
CP&CE Programs
|
(23,573)
|
(160,051)
|
(142,385)
|
(8,956)
|
(60,811)
|
(55,249)
|
Total cost of revenues
|
(41,243)
|
(280,023)
|
(271,272)
|
(15,648)
|
(106,241)
|
(94,043)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
K-12 Schools
|
9,690
|
65,794
|
74,327
|
1,993
|
13,536
|
13,462
|
CP&CE Programs
|
1,861
|
12,633
|
64,961
|
(1,041)
|
(7,069)
|
19,051
|
Total gross profit
|
11,551
|
78,427
|
139,288
|
952
|
6,467
|
32,513
