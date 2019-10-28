Ambow Education Hosts Innovation and International Resource Sharing Forum at the 20th China International Education Conference

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced, in partnership with Global Career Quality Assurance, it successfully hosted a forum on innovation and international resource sharing across Chinese and foreign higher education on October 18, being a major highlight of the 20th China Annual Conference for International Education & Expo ("CACIE") held in Beijing under the theme of "Education 2035: The Future of Dialogue with the World."

Spotlighting "How to address the shortage of high-quality teachers in colleges and universities through technological innovation," this forum featured a few keynote speeches and panel sessions well attended by college and university presidents, academic elites, education experts, government officials and business leaders, focused on hot topics including "innovative education," "career-oriented talent training," and "international resource sharing." The elite presenters and panelists on the forum presented their strategic thinking and diverse perspectives for how to evolve higher education, including topics on future technological trends, talent needs, higher education infrastructure and cross-border education opportunities.

Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's Founder, President and CEO, made an impressive keynote speech and commented, "I am very pleased to introduce Ambow's AI-empowered cross-border education platform which not only features proven dual-teacher class models, but also shows our commitment to leveraging AI technology to exploit innovative teaching modes and methods. We believe that our platform will shape a new teaching and studying ecosystem that will increasingly accumulate high-quality course content to enable students access to first-class educational resources, even with face-to-face interaction with notable professors who are located domestically or overseas."

"By creating tech-focused curricula aligned with dynamic industry demand driven by emerging digital transformation, coupled with our robust educational resources and expertise, Ambow is uniquely positioned to help career colleges and universities address five key challenges in curriculum development, qualified faculty, practical training, job placement and international cooperation."

"Our cross-border education platform, led by advancements in science and technology as well as the promotion of international cooperation amongst institutions of higher education, continues to serve as a new benchmark and model for bringing international learning and employment opportunities to students, employers and universities across China and the U.S.," concluded Dr. Huang.

Ms. Elena Pacenti, Dean of the School of Design, New School of Architecture and Design in San Diego, also made her presentation on "Design Thinking Driving Innovation in Traditional Education," demonstrating what design education is, why design thinking is critical across a full spectrum of education and how we can use design thinking to solve problems in different fields. Mr. Marvin J. Malecha, President and Chief Academic Officer of NewSchool of Architecture & Design, also participated in the panel discussion, sharing his leadership thoughts on nurturing students to develop career planning using design thinking.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

