Ambow Education Presents HybriU at ASU+GSV on April 15, 2024

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) ("Ambow" or the "Company"), an AI-driven educational technology company, today announced that Head of HybriU Norm Allgood will present the Company's industry-leading AI digital education total solution, HybriU, at the ASU+GSV Summit on Monday, April 15 from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. PST at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif.

Founded in 2010 through collaboration between Global Silicon Valley (GSV) and Arizona State University (ASU), the ASU+GSV Summit marks the premier global event for innovation in education. The three-day session brings together higher education institutions, educators, learners and investors, covering topics including unlocking the transformative power of AI for education and the education industry's digital transformation.

Ambow' HybriU is the first AI-driven plug-and-play, total digital education solution designed to address the education industry's new learning paradigm of hybrid learning. With instant AI translation, simultaneous content creation and SaaS-based right-fit IT solutions, HybriU is ideally positioned to meet the rapidly growing global demand for higher education and workforce training.

HybriU is currently being adopted to address the specific needs of colleges, universities and corporations across the world, empowering these institutions to convert traditional teaching and training facilities into hybrid classrooms and laboratories in a scalable, affordable manner.

Ambow will also host an Open House event on April 14-16 at New School Architecture & Design Campus located at 705 Park Blvd in San Diego, Calif. from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST. This is a free event and all are welcome to attend. An investor session will be held for in-person and virtual attendees by Ambow President and CEO Dr. Jin Huang on Monday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. PST.

To register for the Open House or investor session please contact [email protected].

Ambow's Open House will give attendees a unique opportunity to witness firsthand how HybriU's AI digital education platform is revolutionizing the future of education, featuring captivating 3D live demonstrations, engaging interactive sessions, and insightful presentations spotlighting the key features and unparalleled benefits of HybriU.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven educational technology company. Its mission is to empower educators, students, higher learning institutions and organizations with advanced technology designed explicitly for the education industry. Through HybriU, Ambow's dynamic patented open-platform technology that facilitates hybrid learning, and its for-profit college, New School of Architecture & Design based in San Diego, California, Ambow offers high-quality, individualized, and dynamic career education services and products. For more information, visit Ambow's corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

