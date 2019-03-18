Ambow Education Signs Partnership Agreement with International Technological University (ITU)

BEIJING, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced it has entered into an agreement for international collaboration with ITU, a San Jose, California-based higher education institution fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

The terms of the agreement are as follows:

Ambow will establish a Doctoral of Business Administration (DBA) Learning Center to bring ITU's technology-focused curriculum and faculty to Ambow students throughout China . The DBA Learning Center will provide doctoral programs, English training, and a suite of support services for students within Ambow's education network. Students enrolled in the doctoral track will be immersed in U.S. accredited style courses and, upon meeting program requirements, will receive a doctoral degree in Business Administration from ITU.

ITU will arrange for its own faculty members from Silicon Valley and visiting professors from U.S. universities to visit China and offer classes in highly technical subjects to students enrolled in various Ambow programs.

Both parties will collaborate on a Cooperative Accelerated Master's Degree Program that will enable Ambow to offer beginning-level master's degree courses to its students in China . Students in the program can obtain their remaining credit hours at ITU in the United States to earn a U.S. master's degree within only one year.

"Benefiting from ITU's campus location, we believe our students will have access to a large number of technology-based internships and job opportunities within Silicon Valley," commented Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our collaboration with ITU not only broadens Ambow's cooperation with international institutions, but also expands learning and communication channels for Chinese and American students. Ambow's education network is also further expanded, crossing a milestone in realizing Ambow's curricula that cover all ages from pre-school to doctoral education."

