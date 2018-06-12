Ambrosus Announces the Release of its Source-code Development Kits (SDKs) for Web Apps (Javascript/Node.js), iOS (native) and Android (native)

As part of the kick-off, Ambrosus Chief Product Officer Vlad Trifa will take developers through the use of the new tools via a video tutorial that will be released later this week on the Ambrosus YouTube channel.

Vlad Trifa said: "We did a soft release of three new SDKs this past weekend, at the Techsylvania hackathon in Cluj. The feedback from developers who tested our new tools at the event was very positive, and we're really happy to now introduce them to the broader developer community."

Ambrosus's GitHub repository contains the SDK files, documentation and a few sample applications, and demonstrate how simple it is to read and write data to AMB-NET. These can be the starting point for any new app.

Here are four demo AMB-NET apps that Ambrosus is currently building:

1. Industrial Universal Product Scanner

This is a simple native app that allows users to scan multiple 1D/2D barcodes or NFC tags, search in AMB-NET for assets that correspond to those IDs and display information about those assets. New information can also be entered about those assets via events. Users can log in in their app and authenticate using login/password, private keys or other biometric methods (Face ID, iris or fingerprints, etc.) enabling them to access and create more private data. This is the ideal starting point to build trusted and industrial-grade internal apps that supply chain or brand protection operators can used to track and collect applications.

2. Consumer Facing Product Viewer

This is a simple, web-based service (hosted by us) that allows the user to easily display asset/event data on the Web (mobile/desktop), which we currently named amb.to. Each time you create an asset in Ambrosus, it automatically has a public amb.to address (http://amb.to/[asset-id]), which can then be printed on products or packages. This provides a universal browser for product data that can be easily branded and customized, and further the landing view of any asset can be easily redirected to any URL effectively turning any QR code on a product into a re-configurable "bit.ly-like" redirection service. We plan to open-source a light version of amb.to once our main-net has been released.

3. Importer script

This ultra-simple node.js script (a few dozen lines) takes a JSON document and uses it to create events on assets in Ambrosus. This is a simple example of a script that allows one to integrate data from Ambrosus with third party IT systems such as ERPs, manufacturing applications, devices, etc. (in both directions).

4. Product Recall Dashboard

This was a very simple demo we build for a client heavily involved in the meat industry. This application displays the real-time inventory of all the meat received/stored/sold by a supermarket. Operators can then filter all the meat assets fitting some certain criteria (arrived on the same day, made out of cows from a specific farm, etc.) and create a recall event on all those assets. Anyone scanning any of those recalled assets would then directly see an immutable "This product has been recalled" view along with the instructions. In a mere few days we were able to implement a blockchain-based product recall solution that allows to significantly decrease the cost and increases the efficiency of managing and performing product recalls.

And you - what would you like to build with Ambrosus? Pitch us your idea (or better show us a working demo) and if it's cool and original we'll be willing to invest up to €20,000 to turn your idea/proto into a fully-functioning MVP that you can then turn into a real product or startup!

Why is this step important?

APIs and SDKs are the core building blocks of any open and developer-centric technology, and therefore are a key foundation of the Ambrosus ecosystem. We consider APIs as the glue that will hold together various business-related apps, that can be customized based on a client's needs. These will enable any developer with basic knowledge of APIs to build apps for AMB-NET, and allow our customers and partners to integrate with the Ambrosus blockchain without any knowledge of how the underlying blockchain works. In other words, this significantly lowers the barrier-to-entry for any enterprise (especially those without an expansive technology team in-house) to rapidly digitalize their supply chains using IOT and Blockchain. Using the Ambrosus APIs can help a company avoid hiring a full team of expert (and expensive!) developers.

Democratizing blockchain

Blockchain technology is a still-new protocol that is considered a great leap forward in innovation, and one that will help businesses achieve a safer and more reliable supply chain. The Ambrosus blockchain solution focuses on two industries -- food and pharmaceuticals -- where the need for safety, reliability and traceability is particularly keen.

Via the development of SDKs, Ambrosus wants to facilitate the entry and participation in the blockchain space, creating the truly decentralized and democratic system that is a key promise of blockchain technology.

A Marketplace for Apps

Ambrosus welcomes JavaScript and Android developers to review our SDKs, and propose interesting use cases and Dapps to be built upon the AMB main net, which will be launched in July. Whether a simple consumer-centric loyalty program on the Web, an internal logistics-scanning app on iOS, a sensor gateway bridge on Android, or a back-end connector for SAP using Node.js, the SDK will facilitate prototyping and deploying secure enterprise components that interact with AMB-NET. Last month, Ambrosus publicly released the Beta version of our AMB-NET infrastructure, specifically the implementation of the Hermes nodes. Each Hermes node provides a REST API that make it easy to build apps that interact with the underlying blockchain network.

A New Language

In the late 19th century, Polish ophthalmologist Ludwik Lejzer Zamenhof created an artificial language meant to be understood by every human, and he named it Esperanto. With a similar desire for a universal system of communication, Ambrosus has created these tools as a new language, one that will help us solve the challenges of business and humans around the world.

AMB-NET is a global, easy-to-integrate and secure ledger that we at Ambrosus are bringing to the world to help advance the human cause. Today's announcement moves us one step closer to that lofty goal.

