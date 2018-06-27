Ambulatory Services Market Size Worth USD 4,099.6 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Ambulatory services are likely to witness high growth in the coming years due to increase in the number of surgeries, the availability of private & public funding, as well as the availability of same-day surgeries at low cost to offer better medical services. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, 17.2 million surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical settings and 22 million surgeries in hospital outpatient settings. In addition, various mergers & acquisitions are anticipated to propel the market. For instance, in December 2015, Premier Emergency Medical Specialists was acquired by AmSurg. This acquisition was expected to help AmSurg enter the emergency medicine specialty.

Technological advancements pertaining to diagnosis and minimally invasive surgeries are likely to reduce complications and help shorten hospital stays. Homecare via e-visits and telehealth solutions have become viable components of ambulatory care. For instance, in January 2017, Arterys, Inc. received FDA approval to commercialize Arterys Cardio DL, the first technology that uses a cloud-based deep learning algorithm for cardiac imaging.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Ambulatory Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Primary Care Offices, Emergency Departments, Surgical Specialty, Medical Specialty), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ambulatory-care-services-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Increase in government expenditure for the development of ambulatory facilities to increase accessibility and reduce treatment cost is expected to propel the market

Primary care offices accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016 due to cost-effective treatment and easy accessibility for diagnosis & treatment

Surgical specialty is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the preference of patients for nonsurgical and minimally invasive surgeries has led to the growth of plastic surgery centers. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, 7.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed on people aged between 40 and 54 years. In 2016, United Nations spent more than 15 billion dollars on esthetic surgical and nonsurgical procedures

on esthetic surgical and nonsurgical procedures Based on the region, North America held the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to increase in the number of advanced diagnostic methods and rise in the number of cases related to orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, and chronic pain

held the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to increase in the number of advanced diagnostic methods and rise in the number of cases related to orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, and chronic pain The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade due to increase in the incidence of angle closure glaucoma & myopia, increase in life expectancy, and growth in recognition of the need to develop emergency care outside traditional hospital settings

region is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade due to increase in the incidence of angle closure glaucoma & myopia, increase in life expectancy, and growth in recognition of the need to develop emergency care outside traditional hospital settings Some of the key players are Surgery Partners; Envision Healthcare; IntegraMed America, Inc.; Symbion, Inc.; Terveystalo; NueHealth; Aspen Healthcare; and Medical Facilities Corporation

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Vitamin D Testing Market - The global vitamin D testing market size was estimated at USD 498.1 million in 2016.



- The global vitamin D testing market size was estimated at in 2016. Cancer Biomarker Market - The global cancer biomarker market size was valued at USD 10.3 billion in the year 2016.



- The global cancer biomarker market size was valued at in the year 2016. Biopsy Devices Market - The global biopsy devices market size was estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2016.



- The global biopsy devices market size was estimated at in 2016. Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - The global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ambulatory services market based on type and region:

Ambulatory Services Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Primary Care Offices Emergency Departments Surgical Specialty Ophthalmology Orthopedics Gastroenterology Pain Management/Spinal Injections Plastic Surgery Others Medical Specialty

Ambulatory Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK France Germany Spain Italy Switzerland Netherlands Belgium Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Thailand South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.